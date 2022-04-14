ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone.

Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois.

According to the woman, they were at the bar with family and friends as Harvey got more agitated as he drank. At one point, he stood up and causes a scene before taking the woman’s car keys and leaving the bar. The woman followed him outside to try and calm him down.

Police: Clearfield man behind bars for kissing teen

Harvey then reportedly punched the woman in the face and the ribs causing her to fall to the ground. When she got back up, she said he kicked her in the back in a stomping motion and knocked her back down.

The woman went to the hospital for a reported broken nose and cheekbone. She said she also had to have the muscle under her right eye repositioned and may have bruised ribs.

Harvey was taken into custody and placed in Jefferson County Prison on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.

