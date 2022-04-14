ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Storm system causes widespread flooding across the Ozarks

By Christina Randall
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite the storm system that moved through the Ozarks Wednesday, April 13, that rain is still causing some widespread flooding in the area.

There is an areal flood warning that is active until 11:30 a.m. Large amounts of rain mainly impact rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying locations. Even though it has stopped raining it takes several hours for all the water from the storms to work through local drainage systems.

Things to know about flooding:

  • Do not walk through floodwaters. It only takes six inches of moving water to knock you down.
  • Do not drive through floodwaters. 12 inches of water can carry your vehicle away.
  • You don’t know what is in those waters. A road could be washed out or there could be electrical wires.
Springfield, MO
Weather
Environment
