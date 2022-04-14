ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period.

Cass shares have decreased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASS

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy