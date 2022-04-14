ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles over stability control issue

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Toyota is recalling nearly 460,000 vehicles to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

The software error can keep the vehicle stability control system from automatically turning on the next time the car is started, the company said.

The system uses a computer to individually brake wheels to help drivers control the vehicle in certain conditions.

The recall covers vehicles from 2020 to 2022 model years including the Toyota brand’s Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the affected software free of charge to customers, Toyota said. Owners will be notified by the middle of June, the company added.

