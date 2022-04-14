Hall Of Farmer Isiah Thomas' Black-Controlled Cannabis Company Aims To Support The Advance Of Cannabis Industry In Afro-Colombian Communities

For many travel enthusiasts, the concept of all-inclusive cruise lines and resorts is a perfect combination for having a remarkable trip. In fact, with this all-inclusive system, the passenger is situated with drinks and meals included in the package price. In addition to a wide leisure infrastructure with swimming pools, spas, nightclubs, theaters, shops, shows and casinos, the travelers have all they can get to enjoy fun on their sailing days. But, what about being more inclusive regarding travelers? As diversity and inclusiveness are trending issues and spark hot debates in our society, some travel companies have decided to follow this movement. Celebrity Cruises is one of them. The company is hiring some of the world’s most renowned photographers and artists to provide an innovative approach to becoming a more inclusive travel company, aiming to change the face of travel marketing.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO