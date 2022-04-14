ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall Of Farmer Isiah Thomas' Black-Controlled Cannabis Company Aims To Support The Advance Of Cannabis Industry In Afro-Colombian Communities

By Brunno Braga
 3 days ago
The cannabis industry continues to grow, every day. As Pharmaceutical Technology reported, Global legal cannabis sales in 2020 were up by 45% in 2019, with several leading companies reporting triple-digit revenue growth. With the opportunities ahead, these businesses are on the rise. This is exactly what the Black-controlled cannabis company One...

Black Enterprise

Brittney Griner’s Months-Long Detainment in Russia ‘Because of a Gender Issue’ Says WNBA Players Union President

The WNBA Players Association’s president, Nneka Ogwumike, maintains that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia due to “a gender issue.”. As previously reported, the 31-year-old Olympic champion was detained by police in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport heading to New York after finding cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She is facing drug smuggling charges with a possibility of 10 years in prison for having the cannabis oil pen, according to officials.
