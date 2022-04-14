$12,500 reward offered after 2 men found slain in burned car

GREENVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A $12,500 reward is being offered to find clues in the killings of two men found in a burned car in Butler County.

The men were found slain in June 2021, but the case remains a mystery, Al.com reported.

A logging crew working in some woods found the car off Mt. Pisgah Road. Fire damage was so severe that quick identification of the vehicle and the bodies was not possible, Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said.

They were eventually identified as two men from Evergreen, in neighboring Conecuh County: Devante Ladalvin Section, 28, and Isiah Ryhem Maxwell, 28.

In mid-March, Central Alabama Crimestoppers posted a $2,500 reward for information. Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed a proclamation stating that the state would offer a $10,000 reward.