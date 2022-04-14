ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Ex-ski resort exec gets 18 months in failed visa plan case

By LISA RATHKE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woCeN_0f93wHWp00
FILE -William Stenger, left, former president of Jay Peak resort, approaches federal court on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Burlington, Vt., to face fraud charges over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using foreign investors' money. William Stenger, 73, the former president of the Jay Peak ski resort, was sentenced to three years of supervisory release and ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty last August to providing false documents. In exchange, nine fraud charges were dropped. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The first of four men accused in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison.

William Stenger, 73, the former president of the Jay Peak ski resort, also was sentenced to three years of supervisory release and ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty last August to providing false documents. In exchange, nine fraud charges were dropped.

Stenger told the court he wished to apologize to his family, the employees of Jay Peak and Burke ski resorts, the state, the investors, and his community of Newport.

“I let you down,” he said, adding that he started out with the best intentions and “got lost along the way.”

Stenger and Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts, and two other men were indicted in 2019 over the failed plan to build the AnC Bio plant in Newport, Vermont, using millions raised through the EB-5 visa program that encourages foreigners to invest in U.S. projects that create jobs in exchange for a chance to earn permanent U.S. residency.

Rasha Mesharafa, who was from Egypt and invested $2 million, testified virtually Thursday that she had extensive communication with Stenger through email and became concerned about a lack of financial reports and delays with the AnC project. She said she went to Jay to meet with him and Stenger “lied straight to my face.”

“All of a sudden there is no money, no jobs, no project, absolutely nothing,” she said.

Mesharafa, who recently got her U.S. citizenship, said she “lived this nightmare for four years” and holds Stenger responsible.

Government lawyers say Stenger came up with the AnC Vermont EB-5 project idea, championed it, and lied to investors, the Vermont Regional Center, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Securities and Exchange Commission about its revenue and job prospects. They say Stenger was responsible for raising over $80 million from investors “based on lies and deceit,” according to a court filing.

The project was “a fraud from the beginning,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul van de Graaf, who said Stenger was “an excellent salesman.”

The federal receiver appointed to oversee the ski resorts and the EB-5 projects “provided partial restitution” to the investors but the investor group is still “out millions of dollars,” prosecutors said in their court filing.

Stenger’s lawyers said his primary motivation has been to develop and improve the economy of Vermont’s rural Northeast Kingdom and he saw the EB-5 program as a chance to create “good high-paying jobs,” according to court documents. They said he was not motivated by money like Quiros and Kelly were, and has cooperated with and helped the receiver who was appointed by the court to oversee the resorts and projects.

Federal prosecutors requested a five-year sentence for Stenger, the maximum under the plea deal, while Stenger’s lawyers asked for home confinement.

U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford said he considered Stenger’s age, health, family circumstances and financial responsibilities in taking care of his wife, who also has health issues, but said the impacts on the victims is clear.

“Mr. Stenger made this fraud possible” because of business reputation and his contacts, and gave it a credibility that in hindsight it never should have had, Crawford said.

Three years before the criminal indictment, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and the state of Vermont alleged that Quiros and Stenger took part in a “massive eight-year fraudulent scheme.” The civil allegations involved misusing more than $200 million of about $400 million raised from foreign investors for various ski area developments through the EB-5 visa program “in Ponzi-like fashion.”

Quiros and Stenger settled civil charges with the SEC, with Quiros surrendering more than $80 million in assets, including the two resorts. Quiros has pleaded guilty to criminal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and the concealment of material information in the failed plant plan and awaits sentencing. William Kelly, an advisor to Quiros, has pleaded guilty to two charges. A fourth man, Jong Weon (Alex) Choi, a businessman in South Korea, remains at large, according to the federal court.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, VT
State
Vermont State
Newport, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Economy#Biotechnology#Ap#Anc
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Egypt
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
B98.5

How Safe Would Maine & New Hampshire Be In A Nuclear Attack?

While it is nothing like the constant, underlying, terror felt by those who lived through the height of the Cold War, especially the Cuban Missile Crisis, the last few weeks have probably made many people feel a little uneasy. For days, we have been hearing about how the Russian invasion...
MAINE STATE
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy