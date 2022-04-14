ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County accident victim named

wclo.com
 3 days ago

The Rock County Medical Examiner releases the name of a county public works employee killed...

www.wclo.com

WSAW

3 dead, 1 injured in Marathon County crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are dead in a two-vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. In a press release on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said the crash happened eastbound on State Road 29 in the Township of Frankfort around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Semi-truck fire shuts down Rock County bridge

TURTLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A semi-truck fire on Interstate 90 shut down a bridge in Rock County early Monday morning. It happened in the southbound lanes of 90 in the Town of Turtle around 3:45 a.m. Beloit and Janesville fire crews were called to the scene, where they found flames fully engulfing the semi. No […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Massive crime spree’: Zion man, with help from brother, allegedly committed 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ZION, IL
Rock County, WI
Accidents
City
Edgerton, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim of Kishwaukee DUI crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities have identified 30-year-old Eric Larson as the man killed by a drunk driver on Kishwaukee Street on Friday. Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when a black SUV, driven at high speed by 38-year-old Charles Weathersby, rear-ended the victim’s car, which struck the school bus that was stopped […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford motorcyclist shot by gunmen in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a motorcyclist was pursued and shot by gunmen in a car on Sunday. According to police, officers were flagged down by a 24-year-old shooting victim in the area of Green Street and Webster Avenue around 7:05 p.m. The victim told police that as he was driving his motorbike […]
ROCKFORD, IL

