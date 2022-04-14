Rock County accident victim named

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified Randall Reilly, 61, of Edgerton, as the Rock County Public Works employee who was killed when a tree fell on his dump truck yesterday. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the 4900 block of N. River Road around 11:12 […]
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are dead in a two-vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. In a press release on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said the crash happened eastbound on State Road 29 in the Township of Frankfort around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
TURTLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A semi-truck fire on Interstate 90 shut down a bridge in Rock County early Monday morning. It happened in the southbound lanes of 90 in the Town of Turtle around 3:45 a.m. Beloit and Janesville fire crews were called to the scene, where they found flames fully engulfing the semi. No […]
Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jesse Smith, the man accused of killing Rockford teen Tammy Tracey in 1987, has been released from jail. According to court records, Smith posted 10% of his $50,000 bond and has been released after spending nearly 2 years in the Winnebago County Jail. He was arrested in Georgia in 2020 after […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Deondre Friar, 26, already in jail for attempted murder, has been charged with the overdose death of a baby girl. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Green Street on Wednesday, January 5th. There, they found an unresponsive infant under the age of two. The baby […]
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Roman Richmond, 27, of Freeport, in the shooting death of Daniel Johnson, 29, during a drug deal at Anderson Toyota on Thursday. According to the probable cause statement, Johnson was an employee of Anderson Toyota, at 4100 N. Perryville Road. Another employee at the car dealership reportedly […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 43-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Rockford Tuesday night. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Mulford Road, according to the Rockford Police Department. Police asked residents to avoid the intersection while they investigate.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities have identified 30-year-old Eric Larson as the man killed by a drunk driver on Kishwaukee Street on Friday. Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when a black SUV, driven at high speed by 38-year-old Charles Weathersby, rear-ended the victim’s car, which struck the school bus that was stopped […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a motorcyclist was pursued and shot by gunmen in a car on Sunday. According to police, officers were flagged down by a 24-year-old shooting victim in the area of Green Street and Webster Avenue around 7:05 p.m. The victim told police that as he was driving his motorbike […]
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person involved in a bar fight. The department said that they made a weekend arrest at a bar for a man overdue for a probation meeting, when others inside tried to take an officer’s taser and throw items at others. […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 23-year-old woman was shot in the 1200 block of West Street on Friday. Rockford Police said they found the woman suffering from a life-threatening wound. She was able to tell officers that she had heard someone knocking on her front window prior to the gunfire. Police said she […]
