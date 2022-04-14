ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong Wind Advisory For Mid-Michigan

By B-Ray
 3 days ago
Things are gonna get a bit nasty today as Mid-Michigan will get smacked around a bit by 20 to 30 mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph! That's strong enough to...

The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

