Putin says Russia will direct energy eastwards as Europe shuns Russian gas

April 14 (Reuters) - Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will re-direct its energy eastward, as European countries try to reduce reliance on Russian exports.

“EU countries talk of cutting off energy supplies from Russia, driving up prices and destabilising the market”, Putin said.

“Unfriendly countries are admitting that they cannot do without Russian energy resources”, Putin said. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)