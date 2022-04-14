ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian cenbank says banking sector could lose half of its capital - TASS

April 14 (Reuters) - It is quite possible that the Russian banking sector will lose half of its capital, TASS state news agency quoted central bank First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin as saying on Thursday.

The Russian financial sector and economy took a hit from unprecedented western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for what it calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Reuters)

