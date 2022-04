The white shirt worn by Colin Firth in Pride and Prejudice’s famous scene where he emerges soaking wet from a lake can now be viewed at Jane Austen’s House in a new exhibition.The iconic white shirt is best known from the scene where Fitzwilliam Darcy (better known as Mr Darcy, played by Firth) bumps into Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle) while wet, marking a major moment in the 1995 film.The exhibition, called Jane Austen Undressed, will put undergarments that Austen’s beloved heroines would have worn on display, from chemises to stays to petticoats.But the white shirt worn by Mr Darcy, as...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 DAYS AGO