ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mark Selby to face Jamie Jones in first round of World Snooker Championship

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230Gei_0f93ty4v00
Sport

Defending champion Mark Selby will take on Jamie Jones in the first round of the World Championship while Ronnie O’Sullivan faces a tricky opener against David Gilbert.

Selby collected his fourth world title last year by beating Shaun Murphy in the final but the Leicester potter has failed to lift a trophy this season and has opened up about his mental health struggles.

He will begin the defence of his crown in Sheffield on Saturday morning, when the tournament gets under way, against his Welsh opponent in a match that concludes in the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c71bH_0f93ty4v00
Ronnie O’Sullivan has a tricky opener in the first round of the World Championship (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

O’Sullivan, currently top of the rankings, will start his quest to equal Stephen Hendry’s record of seven world titles by facing qualifier Gilbert, a semi-finalist at the Crucible three years ago.

Murphy has been handed an unenviable first-round match against former UK Championship winner Stephen Maguire while Hossein Vafaei, the first Iranian to qualify for the Crucible, takes on Judd Trump.

“I make my people happy and make them proud, they have someone in the snooker finals,” said Vafaei, the world number 19, after beating Lei Peifan in a final-frame shootout on Wednesday to qualify for the main draw.

Neil Robertson won the Masters in January and has been tipped by many to get his hands on a second world title this year, and the Australian, champion in 2010, faces Crucible debutant Ashley Hugill.

Kyren Wilson and Ding Junhui go head-to-head in the battle of two former finalists while ex-champions John Higgins and Mark Williams have been paired with Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Michael White respectively.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Kate lead royals at Easter Sunday service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Sunday service. William and Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they stepped out in the spring sunshine for the event at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
U.K.
newschain

Russia bears down on Mariupol and strikes other Ukraine cities

Russian forces pummelled a steel plant that held the last pocket of resistance on Sunday in Mariupol, a southern Ukraine city that has suffered under siege for six weeks. With the last Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol refusing to surrender, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia “is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there”.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snooker#Uk Championship#Iranian#Australian
newschain

Teachers to debate class size as three quarters say numbers have gone up

Teachers are set to debate whether the Government should set maximum limits on class sizes as most say this is having a negative impact on their pupils’ progress. A survey by the Nasuwt teaching union ahead of its annual conference in Birmingham found that three-quarters of teachers said that their class sizes were increasing, with most teachers reporting that this was having a negative impact on pupils’ progress and behaviour.
EDUCATION
newschain

Power backing Time To Get Up to make Irish National impact

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National takes centre stage at Fairyhouse on Monday and Robbie Power is looking forward to trying to win the race for a second time aboard Jonjo O’Neill’s raider Time To Get Up. O’Neill is no stranger to success in the three-mile-five-furlong marathon, having saddled...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Charles uses Easter message to pay tribute to those helping refugees

The Prince of Wales has remembered the millions of displaced people “wounded by the past, fearful of the future” in his Easter message. Charles highlighted their plight as thousands of Ukrainians continue to seek sanctuary from fighting in their homeland, following in the footsteps of millions of refugees who have already fled the Russian invasion.
SOCIETY
newschain

Emma Raducanu looking to build on clay-court debut win ahead of busy summer

Emma Raducanu will look to build on her first clay-court win over the coming weeks before negotiating what is sure to be a barrage of attention on the grass. The US Open champion marked her Billie Jean King Cup debut for Great Britain with an encouraging victory over Tereza Martincova on Friday but was again physically hampered the following day as a blister on her foot contributed to a meek defeat against Marketa Vondrousova.
TENNIS
newschain

Rob Key’s in-tray as new managing director of England men’s cricket

Rob Key has been named managing director of England men’s cricket – the first appointment of a new era for the England and Wales Cricket Board. England cricket was operating under a power vacuum, with no managing director, head coach, batting coach or Test captain, following the resignation of Joe Root on Friday.
SPORTS
newschain

Brandy Love too good for Grade One rivals at Fairyhouse

Cheltenham Festival heroine Love Envoi had to make do with the runner-up spot as Brandy Love provided Willie Mullins with a sixth victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse. Harry Fry’s Love Envoi stretched her unbeaten record over hurdles to five in the...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy