ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeRTg_0f93txCC00

(NEXSTAR) – The Easter bunny will have the light of a full moon to hop by on Saturday as the Pink Moon rises on April 16.

This month’s full moon goes by many names, according to NASA . Native Americans named it the Pink Moon after the herb moss pink – one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring, found throughout the eastern U.S. Herb moss pink itself goes by several names – creeping phlox, moss phlox and mountain phlox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kb4c9_0f93txCC00
Holidaymakers view Moss Phlox flowers in full bloom at Hitsujiyama Park in Chichibu, suburban Tokyo on May 5, 2010. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Other names for the moon include nods to its springtime rise: the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

Columbus police: Teens ditch guns in woman’s home after being shot

April’s full moon also has names with religious roots, such as the Pesach or Passover Moon, because Passover begins at sundown the day before, and the Paschal Moon, “from which the date of Easter is calculated,” NASA explains.

“The date of Easter is determined by the moon. Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox,” Kim Mandelkow, director of the Office for Worship with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, told Nexstar . Saturday’s full moon fits the bill.

Saturday morning, as twilight begins, NASA says four planets will be visible above the east-southeastern horizon: Mars, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Last year’s Pink Moon was the biggest and brightest of 2021, causing astronomers to dub it a “supermoon.” To reach supermoon status, the moon must be within 90% of perigee , or at one of the closest points to Earth we see.

The next full moon, the Flower Moon, will rise on May 15. Skywatchers will have an extra surprise that day as well – a total lunar eclipse .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Pink Moon#Easter Bunny#Nexstar#Native Americans#Getty#Pesach#The Office For Worship
NBC4 Columbus

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12 injured in SC mall shooting; three detained

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack. Three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief W.H. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Repository

Sky Shorts: Nature's calendar, compass and clock in the night sky

Step out on the next clear spring night and face north. There is no doubt you will spot our most familiar pattern, the Big Dipper. As we head through spring, you will notice the Big Dipper pattern climbing higher and higher each night. People long ago would say that it was pouring water out of the cup like the spring rains. It was the rainy season, the time to plant. Our ancestors would continue to watch this pattern throughout the year.
ASTRONOMY
NBC4 Columbus

"I believe she was trying to kill me"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial of a former Columbus Division of Police vice officer will enter its second week Monday at 9 a.m. as the defense continues to present its case. https://nbc4i.co/3E0iXLI.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Diego weekly Reader

Full moon is the enemy

Dock Totals 3/13 – 3/19: 1,668 anglers aboard 76 half-day to 1.5-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 2 bocaccio, 18 calico bass, 2 halibut, 21 lingcod, 6 lobster (18 released), 4,244 rockfish, 24 sand bass, 15 sanddab, 330 sculpin, 81 sheephead, 2 spider crab, 1,693 whitefish, and 48 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting near downtown Columbus leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:08 a.m., officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and E. Spring Street on the report of a shooting.   When police arrived on scene, they found a male victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy