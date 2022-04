After surprisingly reaching the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals last season, the eyeballs were on the Atlanta Hawks to build on their fantastic run and possibly elevate their play the following year. That was not the case as Atlanta plummeted down the standings and finished as the ninth seed of the conference. With the play-in tournament in place, it gave the Hawks an opportunity to advance to the playoffs by winning two successive games and moving forward to compete with the Miami Heat in a seven-game series.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO