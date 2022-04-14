ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFFD respond to Wednesday night structure fire

By Sara Tomarelli
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) —Wichita Falls Fire Department crews were called to a structure fire that happened Wednesday night.

The units responded around 9:40 p.m. to a single story house located on the 1300 block of Giddings Street where. When they arrived on scene they found a home that had light smoke coming out.

When crews entered the home they found it was full of smoke and there was fire coming from the top of the wall in the living room.

Crews were able to put out the house fire out in 15 minutes.

Officials removed parts of the ceiling in the living room and kitchen to reveal damage to a large portion of the ceiling joists, shiplap, and rafters.

Officials said the cause of the fire was from an electrical circuit in the attic area.

The damage to the home is estimated at $10,000 with damage to the contents being estimated at $500.

According to officials there were no injuries to the two adults and child who occupied the home. Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

