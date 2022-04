KEARNEY — Approximately 700 University of Nebraska at Kearney students will flood the community April 23 to offer a helping hand to those in need. This year’s Big Event will kick off at 9 a.m. at Foster Field at UNK. The event began at UNK in 2006 and is organized by the student government. It provides an opportunity for students to show their appreciation to the community by giving back.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO