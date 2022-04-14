ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Culture wars ‘rage’ on in national curriculum, teachers say

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KH3kB_0f93tS1n00

Teachers’ leaders have said that the “culture wars rage” on over the national curriculum.

They announced that they will “critically interrogate” the Government’s plans for a new model history curriculum, which Schools Minister Robin Walker has said plans to include diversity in a “meaningful, rather than tokenistic” way.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary for the NEU, said that when she was head of English at a comprehensive school in Harrow in the 1980s, she had taught in a school where 38 first languages were spoken.

“I took the opportunity of the new GCSEs to bring into the curriculum authors from the many cultures and races represented in the school community,” she said.

All of which shows me, personally, and us all, politically, that the culture wars rage and continue to rage and that they consume anyone who dares to challenge the narrow, monocultural base on which the current national curriculum, with all its assumptions on powerful knowledge is based

She said that when she had spoken about the need for diversity in a “powerful knowledge curriculum” of “dead white men” a few years ago she had been “monstered” by the media.

“All of which shows me, personally, and us all, politically, that the culture wars rage and continue to rage and that they consume anyone who dares to challenge the narrow, monocultural base on which the current national curriculum, with all its assumptions on powerful knowledge is based,” she said.

Dr Bousted said that the NEU would be partnering with the race equality charity the Runnymede Trust, as well as education experts, to form a working group to “act as a point of critical interrogation” for the model history curriculum.

She said that Michael Fabricant, the Tory MP who suggested teachers and nurses had had a “quiet drink” in staff-rooms during lockdown, in defence of the Prime Minister over partygate, was a “fool”.

She said that he had “fabricated a justification for Boris Johnson’s law-breaking partying in 10 Downing Street”, adding that he was “ignorant”.

She added that the Government had rejected former education recovery tsar Sir Kevan Collins’ calls for £15 billion, and that Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi had delivered a Schools White Paper that dealt with “none of the issues facing our schools”.

Dr Bousted said that the Schools White Paper and the Green Paper on special educational needs and disability were the “final thrashings of zombie education ideologues”.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said that the school system was “haemorrhaging teachers” and that the White Paper had failed to address this.

He said that the paper should have addressed “excessive and intensive workload”, adding that it was “time to end the tyranny of an inspection regime which belittles the work of teachers and leaders doing the hardest jobs in the most deprived schools”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Heads say using SATs as part of Ofsted judgment on curriculum makes ‘no sense’

Headteachers have criticised the decision for Ofsted to use schools’ 2022 SATs and GCSE results as part of its judgment of curriculum impacts. The DfE announced on Friday that it will not publish KS2 SATs in league tables but that it will produce the “normal suite” of KS2 accountability measures to be shared with schools, local authorities and academy trusts to inform school improvement.
EDUCATION
newschain

William and Kate lead royals at Easter Sunday service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Sunday service. William and Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they stepped out in the spring sunshine for the event at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Walker
Person
Michael Fabricant
Person
Boris Johnson
The Charleston Press

Longtime White history professor, who had been making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the past, hung black doll from a cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom

Two weeks ago, we reported about an incident that happened mid-March during classes when a professor was caught on camera saying the N-word at least twice and calling his students morons. The professor knew that some of his students might be recording him, but he obviously didn’t care saying “If you’re recording me, I don’t care because I’m tired of it.” This incident sparked a lot of debate online and among the local community.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

X’ntigone review – culture wars rage before Freedom Day in Thebes

A defiant young woman imprisoned in a perspex cube no longer wants to be called Antigone. Darren Murphy’s new adaptation of the Greek tragedy seems similarly ambivalent about its origins, as if unsure whether to shrug off the original entirely. In his reduced version, subtitled “after Sophocles”, the city of Thebes has been ravaged by a dangerous virus. During this state of emergency, X’ntigone (Eloise Stevenson) has joined a resistance movement against her uncle Creon’s government. About to proclaim Freedom Day, Creon (Michael James Ford) promises to release her if she denounces her dead brother as a traitor.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Curriculum#Disability#Schools#Neu
TheConversationAU

It is time for Australia to establish a national Ministry for Culture

The pandemic has been a wake-up call. Now, more than ever, the arts are a part of our daily lives. They are not something only “the elite” enjoy; they are an expression of the human condition. As part of an interconnected system of collective well-being, it is vital to ensure arts practices continue across our entire community, and that everyone has access to them. The arts reflect our whole culture, and our cultures are what make us who we are. When our culture is at the heart of our collective life, appropriate funding and support will naturally follow. To move away...
ARTS
newschain

Rob Key excited to ‘shape new England era’ after securing managing director role

Rob Key has been announced as the new managing director of England men’s cricket, the first appointment of a new era for the England and Wales Cricket Board. Joe Root became the latest in a series of resignations when he revealed on Friday that he was stepping down as Test captain following a disappointing 12 months of red-ball cricket including a dismal 4-0 defeat in the Ashes.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
newschain

Appleby duo enter Classic equation after fighting out Newbury finish

Charlie Appleby further strengthened his formidable Classic hand as Walk Of Stars touched off stablemate Hafit in the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup British EBF Conditions Stakes at Newbury. Fresh from saddling five winners at Newmarket’s Craven meeting earlier in the week, Appleby enjoyed a treble at Newbury on...
SPORTS
newschain

Teachers to debate class size as three quarters say numbers have gone up

Teachers are set to debate whether the Government should set maximum limits on class sizes as most say this is having a negative impact on their pupils’ progress. A survey by the Nasuwt teaching union ahead of its annual conference in Birmingham found that three-quarters of teachers said that their class sizes were increasing, with most teachers reporting that this was having a negative impact on pupils’ progress and behaviour.
EDUCATION
newschain

Charles uses Easter message to pay tribute to those helping refugees

The Prince of Wales has remembered the millions of displaced people “wounded by the past, fearful of the future” in his Easter message. Charles highlighted their plight as thousands of Ukrainians continue to seek sanctuary from fighting in their homeland, following in the footsteps of millions of refugees who have already fled the Russian invasion.
SOCIETY
newschain

Galopin Des Champs cruises to Grade One Gold at Fairyhouse

Galopin Des Champs bounced back from his Cheltenham Festival mishap with a dominant display in the BoyleSports Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse. Hugely impressive on his first two starts over fences, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was poised to complete his hat-trick in the Turners Novices’ Chase at Prestbury Park last month.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy