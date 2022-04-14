Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson)

Carol Kaufmann (nee Grunow) of West Bend and formerly of Bayside passed peacefully into eternal life on April 8, 2022, at the age of 74. As in life, her beloved soul mate and husband of over 50 years, Robert Kaufmann, was by her side. She is survived by Robert and their adoring children, Jennifer (Kevin) Kern and Scott Kaufmann. She was proud grandma to Nicholas, Katelyn, Brady, Jack, and Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Martha Grunow; and her sister Nancy Turk. Carol is survived by her sister Kathy (Glenn) Braun, and brother, Rick Grunow, as well as several nieces and nephews.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO