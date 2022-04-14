ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson)

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson) Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson) of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 49. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 28, 1972, the daughter of Donald and Carol (nee Leder) Thompson. On September 29, 1995, she married...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman)

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman) Darlene A. Widish passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church & Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In honor of Darlene’s love of St. Patrick’s Day, we encourage you to wear a “touch of green.” The service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:25 a.m. Please visit the online obituary at churchandchapel.com to access the link.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carol Kaufmann

Carol Kaufmann (nee Grunow) of West Bend and formerly of Bayside passed peacefully into eternal life on April 8, 2022, at the age of 74. As in life, her beloved soul mate and husband of over 50 years, Robert Kaufmann, was by her side. She is survived by Robert and their adoring children, Jennifer (Kevin) Kern and Scott Kaufmann. She was proud grandma to Nicholas, Katelyn, Brady, Jack, and Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Martha Grunow; and her sister Nancy Turk. Carol is survived by her sister Kathy (Glenn) Braun, and brother, Rick Grunow, as well as several nieces and nephews.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna Marie Kooi

July 21, 1947 - April 6, 2022. Donna Marie Kooi joined her best friend Jesus in heaven on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born on July 21, 1947, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Vernon and Mattie (Spangler) Chance. On June 15, 1968, she married...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Simon M. Monreal Sr.

July 5, 1927 - April 9, 2022. Simon M. Monreal Sr. of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in Ennis, Texas, on July 5, 1927, the son of Fernando and Adela (nee Lucio) Monreal. He had worked at Grede Foundry...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister)

Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister) Mary found peace and was reunited in heaven with her daughter, Kelly Pipp, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 74. Loving wife of Jim Crawford for 54 years. Beloved mom of Robert (Erin) Crawford. Cherished grandma of Cheyenne (Adam). James, Logan (Marie), Skylar and Paige. Dear sister of Lyn (Mike) Russell and Diane McMorris. Mary was loved and will be remembered by other friends and family.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald ‘Don’ F. Cooper

Donald “Don” F. Cooper, 86, of Glenbeulah, went to be with Jesus, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born on October 22, 1935, in Milwaukee, the son of John D. and Catherine M. Jonas Cooper. On June 8, 1957, he married Ruth V. Nienow, at David’s Star Lutheran Church in Jackson. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Town of Forest, where he was also a choir director for a time. He was a lay minister for a time at the Lutheran Home, Franklin House and Lincoln House.
GLENBEULAH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neil E. Thompson

Oct. 15, 1935 - April 11, 2022. Neil E. Thompson was called to our Lord God on the evening of April 11, 2022. He was a native of Wisconsin born on October 15, 1935 to Ellsworth and Roma Thompson. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School in West Allis and continued his education at The University of Wisconsin in Madison. Neil married the love of his life, Barbara (nee Johnson) on March 1, 1958. They were blessed with four sons: Brett (Mary Lou), Bruk (Ann), Brad (Lori), Andy (Christa), and four grandchildren: Gunnar, Tannar, Sydney, and Joshua.
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Randall ‘Randy’ L. Schaefer

Randall “Randy” L. Schaefer of Waukesha died April 11, 2022, at age 66. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Geralda “Jerry” Schaefer; his son Lee Knipfel; nephew Christopher Schaefer; niece Jennifer (James) O’Leary; grand-nieces and nephews, Cyndi and Kenny Schaefer and Ryan, Aidan and Addison O’Leary; sister-in-law Diane Schaefer; and other relatives and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Antoinette ‘Toni’ C. Kugler

April 9, 1940 - April 7, 2022. Antoinette “Toni” C. Kugler of Waupaca, age 81, went home with Jesus on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born in Medford on April 9, 1940, to the late Nick and Ada (Erben) Boden. Toni loved cardinals and watching all the wildlife from her lake home. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
WAUPACA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary L. Snyder

Mary L. Snyder (nee Wagner) went home to Jesus on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born May 4, 1939, and was 1 of 12 brothers and sisters. She was married to her husband, Robert, in November 1982. She was the loving mother of Cindy (Val) Salmins; proud grandmother of Andrea Salmins. She was beloved aunt of Jackie King, dear sister of Harriet Leppla, Joan (Ervin) Claas, Bonnie Voeks and Sue Ann Geib; dear sister-in-law of Carol Lindemann, and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters Evelyn (Louis) Kalies and Ruth (Edwin) Dickmann; her brothers Eugene (Nellie) Wagner, Richard (Jan) Wagner, Raymond (Nancy) Wagner, James Wagner and Peter Wagner.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard William Runkel

Richard W. Runkel (Dick), 76, died December 26, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. Dick graduated from Waukesha South High School, went to WCTC, was in the USAF and a Vietnam War veteran, worked for Portec (Butler Bin) as computer programmer and office manager. After Portec closed down, his good friend Eddie Peters (JC) taught him to drive an 18-wheeler. Dick drove over-the-road and locally. Later he worked for Unisource then for Dayton Freight. He was in his element when he drove the big trucks.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marian A. Krieser

Jan. 23, 1927 - April 9, 2022. Marian A. Krieser, 95, formerly of Kewaskum, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. Marian was born on January 23, 1927, in Nenno, the daughter of the late Frank and Emma (nee Breuer) Bruckert. On May 11, 1949, she was united in marriage to Kenneth G. Krieser at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nenno. Kenneth preceded Marian in death on November 25, 2000. Marian worked at Regal Ware in Kewaskum for 38 years. She was an avid Brewers fan.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert P. Zastrow

Robert “Bob” P. Zastrow, 79, of Jefferson, was called home to the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Robert Palmer Zastrow was born on March 27, 1943, on the farm in Concord, the son of Palmer William and Esther Elsie (nee Rupnow) Zastrow.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert A. Sobczak, D.D.S., 68

Robert Allan Sobczak passed with the sunset on March 19, 2022. A diagnosis of pancreatic carcinoma took him away unexpectedly and swiftly from his loving family and friends. He was born March 30, 1953, to parents Lillian (Westphal) and Edwin Sobczak. He grew up in Milwaukee where he met his high school sweetheart. Robert and Marleen were married in 1975.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna Lynn Magnowski

Donna L. Magnowski (Gudex), 65, died peacefully April 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones after an 11-year battle with breast cancer. She was truly a warrior and an inspiration to all who knew her. Born February 24, 1957, in West Bend, she was the youngest child of four and only daughter to Howard Gudex and Lola (Krueger) Patterson.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carol J. Lind

Carol J. Lind entered peacefully into heaven on Saturday, April 9, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the cherished wife of Stanley for 56 years. She was loving mother of Brian, Tammy, Heather (Gregory) Wessel and Christina (Timothy) Holmes; proud Nana of Lena, Aria and Jason. She was also loved by siblings Susan Hiddle and (the late) David Hiddle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marlene Mary Schaefer

Oct. 13, 1935 - April 9, 2022. Marlene Mary Schaefer (nee Backhaus) 86, of Cedarburg passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, surrounded by her children at Ivy Manor Building 1 of West Bend. Marlene was born in New Fane on October 13, 1935, the daughter of the late George Backhaus...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Avery William Jezo-Sywulka

Avery turned the page and began his next chapter on April 1, 2022, at the age of 18. Cherished son of Mary Beth and Mark. Sweet and sassy brother of Elliot (Bailey Lottes) and Oliver. Treasured grandson of Betty Jean and Edward S. Jezo and Lois and Victor “Bud” Sywulka. Avery will always be lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates and friends. Visitation at St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Thursday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Additional visitation at the church Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Eulogy at 10:45 a.m. Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert ‘Bob’ Riemer, 75

Robert “Bob” Riemer of East Troy, formerly of Thiensville and West Bend, loving husband and father of six children, was welcomed into heaven and the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 75 years old. Bob graduated from Homestead High School in...
EAST TROY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John Joseph Lewandowski

July 16, 1925 - April 5, 2022. John Joseph Lewandowski found peace April 5, 2022, at the age of 96. Preceded in death by his wife, Myrene. Father of Lisa, Lorna and Jeff. Visitation Monday, April 18, 2022, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Private interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
OCONOMOWOC, WI

