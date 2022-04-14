TalkTV confirms Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne for launch night schedule

Fledgling news channel TalkTV will launch with shows from Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and Tom Newton Dunn, it has been announced.

The launch schedule for Monday April 25 will start with The News Desk with The Sun’s former political editor, Newton Dunn.

The show will use News UK’s stable of journalists including The Times’ political team, The Sun’s showbiz desk and talkSPORT correspondents.

Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Good Morning Britain host and tabloid editor Morgan will follow with his global show Uncensored at 8pm, broadcasting from studio facilities in Ealing, west London.

The show will air on Fox Nation in the US and Sky News Australia.

Hour-long panel debate show The Talk, featuring Osbourne, will air at 9pm.

The show will bring together five famous faces with different backgrounds and views to debate current affairs issues.

TalkTV, the newest venture from News UK, will air on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

News UK broadcasting president Scott Taunton said the channel will be “a new voice for viewers who are interested in straight-talking opinions and world-class expert insight on news and current affairs”.

Tom Newton Dunn (News UK/PA) (PA Media)

He added: “Piers Morgan Uncensored at 8pm will be our flagship primetime show – a fearless forum for lively and intelligent debate, big-name interviews and plenty of fun, fronted by one of the most outspoken and popular figures in international broadcasting.

“Ahead of that, The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn will provide the news that matters to the UK, in a straight and balanced way.

“And, following Piers, Sharon Osbourne and a panel of famous faces will debate the issues of the day.

“It will be must-see TV and everyone in the UK will be able to tune in live or on-demand, either on their television or on any personal device.”

TalkTV and TalkRadio will be sharing content following the launch.

Primetime programming on TalkTV will also broadcast on the News UK radio station, while TalkRadio’s daytime programmes, featuring presenters such as Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham and Jeremy Kyle, will broadcast on TalkTV.

