MANISTEE — As Manistee Area Public Schools works through implementation of its bond project, options for the Jefferson Elementary School property continue to be considered. During the district's next meeting, at 7 p.m. on April 13 at the Kennedy Elementary School Library, the facilities committee will provide an update to the full board regarding the future of the Jefferson property. Kennedy is located at 550 Maple St. in Manistee.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO