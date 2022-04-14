2022 Owen-Gage graduating class will be a little different this year

The 2022 graduating class of the Owendale-Gagetown School District includes Haden Gruehn, Dana Morrish, Luke Willerton, Levi Wendland, and Brett Watson. Their graduation ceremony will be different from others. (Owendale-Gagetown Schools/Courtesy Photo)

The Owendale-Gagetown School District has been faced with an unprecedented situation — there will be no valedictorian or salutatorian for the 2022 graduating class.

“We are in a very unique situation this year," said Superintendent Terri Falkenberg. "Although our overall school numbers are slightly up, our senior class has the fewest students.”

The entire senior class consists of just five seniors.

“Their grade point average that would meet typical valedictorian and salutatorian status doesn’t,” she said.

Due to that, the district is determined to do something a little different for those who will be graduating.

“Our students that are here have been and are working hard to meet the requirements of the state of Michigan," Falkenberg said. "They will all be honored with the recognition they deserve at graduation, but that will look a little different this year.”

The district set up a meeting with the parents of the graduating students.

“The meeting with students and parents went really well," Falkenberg said. "They were able to take part and share what they want graduation to look like."

During the meeting, two parents shared their thoughts.

“I like the intimacy and honoring every child, and I like that we are able to do more and make it more personable,” said one parent.

Another parent applauded the concept that is shaping up for the graduation.

“I think it’s an advantage because we are smaller, and all students should be able to be put front and center,” they said.

Graduation is scheduled for Thursday May 26.

“We are excited to see the enthusiasm from both the students and the parents and we look forward to putting a graduation on that is just their style,” Falkenberg said. “There will still be a guest speaker and other traditional items; however all students will have the honor of speaking to the crowd.”

During the standard graduation, only the valedictorian or salutatorian give an address.

“Although not all is set in stone yet, we are looking to have a little personal banquet reception with the students and their families following the event.”

Students are taking the changes in stride.

“It will be more student-focused, and I really like that,” said senior Luke Willerton, who is one of the five who will be graduating.

Another member of the senior class also supported the proposed changes.

“I think it’s good," said senior Dana Morrish. "It changes it up because our class is so small and unique."