ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gagetown, MI

2022 Owen-Gage graduating class will be a little different this year

Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huPLr_0f93smq400
The 2022 graduating class of the Owendale-Gagetown School District includes Haden Gruehn, Dana Morrish, Luke Willerton, Levi Wendland, and Brett Watson. Their graduation ceremony will be different from others. (Owendale-Gagetown Schools/Courtesy Photo)

The Owendale-Gagetown School District has been faced with an unprecedented situation — there will be no valedictorian or salutatorian for the 2022 graduating class.

“We are in a very unique situation this year," said Superintendent Terri Falkenberg. "Although our overall school numbers are slightly up, our senior class has the fewest students.”

The entire senior class consists of just five seniors.

“Their grade point average that would meet typical valedictorian and salutatorian status doesn’t,” she said.

Due to that, the district is determined to do something a little different for those who will be graduating.

“Our students that are here have been and are working hard to meet the requirements of the state of Michigan," Falkenberg said. "They will all be honored with the recognition they deserve at graduation, but that will look a little different this year.”

The district set up a meeting with the parents of the graduating students.

“The meeting with students and parents went really well," Falkenberg said. "They were able to take part and share what they want graduation to look like."

During the meeting, two parents shared their thoughts.

“I like the intimacy and honoring every child, and I like that we are able to do more and make it more personable,” said one parent.

Another parent applauded the concept that is shaping up for the graduation.

“I think it’s an advantage because we are smaller, and all students should be able to be put front and center,” they said.

Graduation is scheduled for Thursday May 26.

“We are excited to see the enthusiasm from both the students and the parents and we look forward to putting a graduation on that is just their style,” Falkenberg said. “There will still be a guest speaker and other traditional items; however all students will have the honor of speaking to the crowd.”

During the standard graduation, only the valedictorian or salutatorian give an address.

“Although not all is set in stone yet, we are looking to have a little personal banquet reception with the students and their families following the event.”

Students are taking the changes in stride.

“It will be more student-focused, and I really like that,” said senior Luke Willerton, who is one of the five who will be graduating.

Another member of the senior class also supported the proposed changes.

“I think it’s good," said senior Dana Morrish. "It changes it up because our class is so small and unique."

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

Western Tech celebrates first nursing graduating class

EL PASO, Texas - Western Tech's Nursing Class of 2022 walked across the stage today and received their diplomas. The 18 graduates at today's ceremony underwent a rigorous 30-months program. The group took courses and training online for a career that is hands-on traditionally due to the constraints during the pandemic.
EL PASO, TX
13 WHAM

AMR graduates first all-female class in the nation

Rochester, N.Y. — AMR made nationwide history Wednesday, when the first all-female class in Rochester graduated from the Earn While You Learn program. The course pays students full-time wage while they complete training and certifications to become Emergency Medical Technicians. The program began in Buffalo in 2018 and has since graduated more than 1,000 EMTs.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Gagetown, MI
NebraskaTV

Next class of therapy dogs will graduate from 6 week training

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some four-legged friends are in training to become therapy dogs. Central Community College in Grand Island puts on a dog training class at Parks Veterinary every Tuesday night for dog owners. The goal of this class is to help owners work as a team with...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Huron Daily Tribune

Ubly art students find April Inspirations

The Huron Daily Tribune showcases student artwork once a month on its Inspirations page. Students draw inspiration for their art through the various holidays and events that occur during the month. Here are this month's Inspirations from Ashly Chandler's art class at Ubly Schools.
UBLY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee Area Public Schools explores options for Jefferson property

MANISTEE — As Manistee Area Public Schools works through implementation of its bond project, options for the Jefferson Elementary School property continue to be considered. During the district's next meeting, at 7 p.m. on April 13 at the Kennedy Elementary School Library, the facilities committee will provide an update to the full board regarding the future of the Jefferson property. Kennedy is located at 550 Maple St. in Manistee.
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owen Gage#Owendale Gagetown
Huron Daily Tribune

Big Rapids board approves summer improvement projects

BIG RAPIDS — During its monthly scheduled board meeting, the Big Rapids Public Schools Board of Education approved continuing plans for updates and additions to several building aspects on campus. The meeting, held Monday, April 11, included a discussion on end-of-year plans as well as building projects that are...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Central Michigan University president addresses enrollment decline

Central Michigan University President Bob Davies sent a campus-wide email on April 6 to address recent headlines about the university's continued enrollment decline. Throughout a lengthy note, he attempted to defuse concerns of some CMU stakeholders due to a few articles published by Michigan media outlets, which Davies said have caused distress. One of the people he cited to support his outlook on enrollment was a Mount Pleasant bar manager.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 The Box

Nominate An Educator to WIN BIG

Amber Mostyn and Mostyn Law will salute 20 educators in the month of May and each will receive $200, a $100 gift card to Trez Art and Wine Bar, and a commemorative desk plaque honoring their distinction. Nominate an educator today.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
589
Followers
394
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy