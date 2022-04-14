ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials Say No Credible Threats Against Boston Marathon, Urge Vigilance

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only days remaining before the 126th Boston Marathon, security is top of mind for a number of reasons, including the recent attack in New York. The Boston Athletic Association held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, alongside FBI and Homeland Security officials, where authorities said there are no known...

Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
96.1 The Breeze

No Credible Evidence Found For Buffalo State Bomb Threat

Another bomb threat occurred on Thursday at a local college, but the evidence that we have regarding the potential threat is concerning. Buffalo State College canceled their classes and closes the entire campus (including any extracurricular or club meetings) on Thursday to investigate, what appeared to be, a bomb threat.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Nine injured at South Carolina club in second mass shooting in the state in two days

Nine people have been injured in a shooting at a club in South Carolina on Sunday morning, according to reports.State officials told The Associated Press that it was investigating the incident and that nobody had so far been killed.It comes just one day after 14 people were injured in a mass shooting at a mall in the state, with nine shot and five more hurt in the panic as shoppers fled the violence.This story is breaking and will be updated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

‘She Was Clearly Stomped On’: Serial Killer Crushing Women's Skulls Terrorized Connecticut

On June 20, 1999, police in Hartford, Connecticut responded to a call reporting a woman had been found dead on a back porch on Garden Street. “She had serious head trauma, including a crushed skull and injuries around her neck and head,” Lt. Mark Pawlina, of the Hartford Police Department, told “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
HARTFORD, CT
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home

April 17 (UPI) -- A mom of two was found dead inside a duffel bag off a popular walking path in a New York City park near her home. On Saturday, Orsolya Gaal, 51, had been found covered in blood inside the duffel bag around 8:10 a.m. by a man walking his dogs near Forest Park in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, police told the New York Daily News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

