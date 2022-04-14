ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anything can be a masterpiece

By Connor Veenstra
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
Connor Veenstra (Tribune File Photo)

The following contains discussion of spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

In December 2021, my grandfather passed away. He had been a constant throughout most of my life; my family moved next door to him and my grandmother when I was seven. He helped me through college, was always generous to provide if I needed something, and I lived with them for a year after I found myself out of a job at the beginning of 2021.

I dealt with a lot of emotions at the time: hurt, guilt, anger, frustration, depression, and, most insidiously of all, denial.

Denial is a much more complicated emotion than I think people give it credit for. It's not as simple as making the conscious choice to disbelieve something. It's something that seeps into you, making you think in fantasies rather than memories, trying to guard against the sudden amputation in your life to keep you from feeling hurt. Sometimes, you don't even realize you've been living in it until later.

This was the state I was in, even a month or so after my grandfather's death. I saw him in the coffin; I had to look away before I broke down. I was one of the pallbearers, carrying him to the cemetery. And yet, I still felt like I would see him one day, walking down the stairs in his house or driving his big silver truck, talking with me (and it was during that time I realized you miss someone's voice much more when you can't hear it anymore... and that voice is much more unique than you thought before).

I had done everything I heard was supposed to in order to help with the acceptance process, but I was still swimming in denial.

That is, until my grandmother and I saw "Spider-Man: No Way Home." And after watching it, I never want to hear again that commercial super hero movies can't be masterpieces. Or that any movie can't be a masterpiece.

I feel like there's a largely-held opinion that a film has to meet a certain criteria to be a masterpiece or even just good. Rules about cinematography, story structure, character development, and dialogue have to be adhered to before it can be praised. Being a cinephile in college, I used to adhere to this line of thinking. However, after seeing "No Way Home," I'm under the impression that the term "masterpiece" is entirely subjective, because this broad-appeal, multi-million dollar super hero blockbuster helped me come out of my denial in a way that nothing else I had tried to that point had.

At the turning point of the movie's second act, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is killed by one of the movie's villains. Peter (Tom Holland) watches her die. So does the audience. It was in that moment that I realized that she would never show up on screen again. She was out of the movie. Out of Peter's life. She was gone.

And in that moment, I realized that the same was true of my grandfather. His spaces in the house would now be empty spaces. He wouldn't be part of my life, my "runtime," anymore.

Walking out of that theater, I felt freer. My denial had been broken and I could move on. I also knew I had watched a masterpiece. Not because it was original or the best written or the headiest with the most to decipher or chew on intellectually. But because it helped me to accept that my grandfather is gone. It helped me do what nothing else had.

For that reason, I will always call "Spider-Man: No Way Home" a masterpiece. And I believe that what is and isn't a "masterpiece" is completely up to you. Something can't be judged a masterpiece from an objective standpoint; only from the effect it has on others.

Connor Veenstra is a staff writer for the Huron Daily Tribune. He can be reached at connor.veenstra@hearstnp.com.

