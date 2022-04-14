NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds and seas have fallen below advisory criteria. The Small. Craft Advisory has therefore been cancelled. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT. TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt...
Don’t look now but the official start of summer is only two months away. In fact, we’re already a full month into spring here in New York State. Don’t tell that to Mother Nature, however, because clearly she still has a few tricks up her sleeve. The...
Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory covers Baltimore City and southern Baltimore County (including the Nottingham area) and will be in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. on Monday. A Freeze Warning has been issued for northern Baltimore County. In and around the Nottingham area, temperatures as low as 33 …
Continue reading "Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning issued for Baltimore area"
The post Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning issued for Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday for the Lake Tahoe area, where up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow is possible atop the snow-starved Sierra, with another storm on the way Saturday. “Winter weather is not done yet,” weather service...
Comments / 0