With a little more than three weeks ahead of the April 18 tax filing deadline, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is advising Pennsylvanians to be cautious. Scammers will often call or text posing as the Internal Revenue Service or a fake tax agency called the “Bureau of Tax Enforcement” to try and frighten consumers into giving away their personal information and hard earned money,” the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office said in a news release.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO