Accidents

Fire forces family from home on south side

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews rescued several pets from the...

www.kens5.com

BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Abilene FD fighting fire at north side home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is fighting a fire at a home in north Abilene Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to the house fire in the 800 block of Cedar Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy smoke was visible from several blocks away from the home as firefighters arrived at […]
ABILENE, TX
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Coon Rapids Couple Murdered While Visiting Family In Mexico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several families are grieving the shocking loss of a Coon Rapids husband and wife who were murdered in Mexico. Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego were visiting family in Puerto Escondido. A Mexican newspaper says the couple was shot while they were driving. “It’s beyond words – devastating,” said Yazmin Carrillo, the couple’s niece. “It’s tearing us apart knowing we’re going back home [from Mexico] and they’re not going to be there.” Close friends, who say they were as close as family, gathered Saturday to share memories and swap stories. “This is the first time we’ve been together since we all got...
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Boston

2 Taken To Hospital After Fire At Multi-Family Home In Auburn

AUBURN (CBS) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in Auburn Saturday. The fire took place just before 3 p.m. at a six-family residence on Annaberry Lane. Firefighters say it was contained to just one apartment, but two people were hurt. As of early Saturday evening, the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is working to find housing for the families that have been displaced by the fire.
AUBURN, MA
WSVN-TV

Red Cross helps North Miami family after losing home in fire

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Red Cross is helping a family affected by an apartment fire in North Miami. Fire crews rushed to the scene to find water pouring from the balcony of an apartment on fire, Thursday. Three people, including a child, are now without a place to...
NORTH MIAMI, FL

