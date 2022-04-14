ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Lasso - Season 3 - Jodi Balfour Joins Cast

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodi Balfour (For All Mankind) has been...

www.spoilertv.com

tvinsider.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Producers Promise More Backstories in Season 3 as Filming Begins

Ted Lasso may not return to TV screens soon, but the team behind Apple TV+‘s darling hit comedy is already hard at work putting Season 3 together. During the Producers Guild Awards (PGA), Deadline caught up with the show’s producers, Kip Kroeger and Liza Katzer, who offered some insight into what viewers can anticipate from the upcoming chapter. According to Kroeger, filming for the third season began “a week ago” in England.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

'CODA' and 'Ted Lasso' honored at Artios Casting Awards

Apple TV+ hit "CODA" and "Ted Lasso" have won Artios Awards, given to celebrate the work of casting directors in film and television. The Artios Awards are given by the Casting Society of America (CSA), a professional body comprised of casting directors for film, TV, and theatre across the world.
MOVIES
extratv

Jason Sudeikis’ Subtle Tribute to Olivia Wilde in ‘Ted Lasso’

In case you missed it… Jason Sudeikis gives his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde a little nod in the “Ted Lasso” series. Norah O’Donnell recently interviewed Sudeikis on the set of the Apple TV+ show for “60 Minutes.” In the background is a row of lockers for Ted’s team AFC Richmond. At one point, Norah says, “He pointed out on the set ‘Ted Lasso’s’ writers named members of the [AFC Richmond] team after friends, family members, and former mentors.”
CELEBRITIES
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

Poker Face - Stephanie Hsu Joins Cast

Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) has been cast opposite Natasha Lyonne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television. Details of Hsu’s role, as well as plot details of the series are being kept under wraps....
TV SERIES
Collider

Zach Braff on 'Cheaper By the Dozen,' Florence Pugh in 'A Good Person,' and Directing 'Ted Lasso'

From director Gail Lerner and co-written by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, the family comedy Cheaper By the Dozen follows the Bakers, a blended family made up of one mom, one dad, nine kids, two dogs (cleverly named Bark Obama and Joe Biten), one cousin, and two exes, who are just trying to get it all done and hold it all together, albeit in a louder and more hectic way. Zoey (Gabrielle Union) and Paul (Zach Braff), who also own a local eatery that serves round-the-clock breakfast, have a lot going on, but they seem to always manage to stare down the challenges and celebrate the successes.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Take Top Honors at ICG Publicists Awards

Click here to read the full article. Publicists for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Ted Lasso” won the top awards at the 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Friday. Director Francis Ford Coppola, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was also honored with a lifetime achievement award in honor of the 50th anniversary of his film “The Godfather.” In his speech, Coppola called out Russian president Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, saying, “It breaks my heart … what is happening in the world, this absurd reality of this world...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Leno Shares “Most Disturbing” Part of Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident For Him: “It Was the Yelling of Obscenities”

Jay Leno has weighed in on the incident at last month’s Academy Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who is known to have alopecia. The comedian and former Tonight Show host, 71, called Smith a “good guy,” while explaining the most troubling part of the whole ordeal for him.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit'SNL' Addresses Will Smith's 10-Year Oscars Ban: "Is That a Punishment?"Too...
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

For All Mankind - Season 3 - Date Announcment Promo

In this alt-history timeline, the global superpowers set their sights on the red planet in the newest leg of the space race. In uncharted territory, the competition to land on Mars first is only the beginning. For All Mankind Season 3 lands June 10 on Apple TV+. Press Release. Apple...
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Christopher Lloyd Joins Cast Of The Mandalorian Season Three

Season three of The Mandalorian has bolstered its cast with the addition of the legendary Christopher Lloyd. THR reports that the Back to the Future and Addams Family star has joined the cast of the upcoming season. Details on his role have yet to be revealed, though it is said to be of a guest starring capacity.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

You - Season 4 - Charlotte Ritchie Joins Cast

Charlotte Ritchie, star of the British Ghosts series, is set as a new female lead opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s You. Ritchie will play Kate. She’s smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be “the adult in the room,” and has embraced the moniker of “icy bitch.” She’s especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers “arrangements” to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe (Badgley), an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Mandalorian - Season 3 - Christopher Lloyd Joins Cast

He’s played characters from different worlds including a Klingon boss in Star Trek III: Search for Spock, Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series, and Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, and now Christopher Lloyd is joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 3, Deadline has confirmed.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS - Season 19 & 20 - Teri Polo Joins Cast

We’ll be seeing a new face on NCIS. The Fosters alumna Teri Polo is joining CBS’s flagship drama series in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole. Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Cole) ex-wife, and a former FBI agent who left the FBI following their divorce and took a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Flash - Episode 8.12...

ALL HANDS ON DECK - With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk (#812). Original airdate 4/27/2022.
TV SERIES

