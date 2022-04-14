Ted Lasso - Season 3 - Jodi Balfour Joins Cast

Charlotte Ritchie, star of the British Ghosts series, is set as a new female lead opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s You. Ritchie will play Kate. She’s smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be “the adult in the room,” and has embraced the moniker of “icy bitch.” She’s especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers “arrangements” to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe (Badgley), an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.

TV SERIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO