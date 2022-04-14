ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McBride Fire burns more than 5,300 acres, forces evacuations

By Shaley Sanders
KCBD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 5,300 acres have burned in the Village of Ruidoso, New Mexico. The McBride Fire broke out Tuesday shortly after noon and has burned 150 homes and structures. Evacuations are in place as winds continue to spread the flames. “They need moisture,...

www.kcbd.com

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - Wildfires in Ruidoso have burned at least 200 homes and structures, forcing residents to evacuate. The fire started Tuesday afternoon on McBride Drive in Ruidoso, part of Gavilan Canyon. Officials say it’s burned nearly 5,700 acres as of Thursday morning. Many more homes remain threatened. The wildfire has claimed the lives of two people.
RUIDOSO, NM
