Lansing, MI

Overnight homicide in Lansing

By Randy Stine
94.1 Duke FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, MI — Lansing Police are investigating an early morning homicide in the city. Police found a 27-year-old man dead with a...

WILX-TV

Lansing police seek suspect in nonfatal shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Monday night. According to authorities, the victim is recovering, but he hasn’t given details regarding the shooting. Police said he told them a man shot him and took off. The shooting occurred just after 8...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man shot on E. Malcolm X St. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a 33-year-old man was shot on the side of his body Monday night. The man was found on the 1300 block of E. Malcolm X St. in Lansing after police say they were called to the area around 8:14 p.m. The victim was not very open with information, […]
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
Oxygen

‘She Was Clearly Stomped On’: Serial Killer Crushing Women's Skulls Terrorized Connecticut

On June 20, 1999, police in Hartford, Connecticut responded to a call reporting a woman had been found dead on a back porch on Garden Street. “She had serious head trauma, including a crushed skull and injuries around her neck and head,” Lt. Mark Pawlina, of the Hartford Police Department, told “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
HARTFORD, CT
WILX-TV

Man arrested in Lansing with stolen firearm, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers Friday morning. According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on I-96 near US-127 that ended in the man’s arrest. Police said the man, a convicted felon, was in possession of a stolen firearm and was lodged on numerous charges.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Community calls for change as teen violence rises in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community activists are calling for change to address teen violence in Lansing. The call comes after a 20-year-old was killed in a shooting at a Lansing bus stop Wednesday morning. Police said both suspects, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were taken into custody after...
LANSING, MI
CBS Miami

Arrest Made In Fatal Lauderhill Hit-&-Run Crash

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill traffic homicide investigators say 23-year-old Ashlee Washington has been charged with the Saturday morning’s fatal hit-and-run in the 1300 block of N State Road 7. According to police, around 3 in the morning, Washington hit 53-year-old Gillian Robinson with her 2018 red Chevy Cruz and then fled the scene. Police believe the Robinson was attempting to cross the street when she was struck, and they add speed played a factor in the crash. Now, those who frequent the area says similar incidents are becoming way too common. “It’s very dangerous it’s too much traffic,” said Lauderdale resident Porsche Strong. “I walk...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WILX-TV

Lansing police to receive $1.3 million for crisis team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not every crime requires jail time. Sometimes counseling is better for the suspect and the community. That’s why the Lansing Police Department will receive more than a million dollars from the federal government, which will go toward a “crisis assessment team” to help address social problems.
LANSING, MI
thecheyennepost.com

Stolen Vehicle and Credit Card

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud case. The female in this picture is suspected of stealing a gym bag from a locker at Planet Fitness (1400 Dell Range Boulevard) containing a wallet and car keys. The suspect then used the keys to steal...
CHEYENNE, WY
UPI News

NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home

April 17 (UPI) -- A mom of two was found dead inside a duffel bag off a popular walking path in a New York City park near her home. On Saturday, Orsolya Gaal, 51, had been found covered in blood inside the duffel bag around 8:10 a.m. by a man walking his dogs near Forest Park in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, police told the New York Daily News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

