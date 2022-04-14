Local technical school hosting career fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- MCCTC is hosting a campus preview event Thursday night.
They want people to learn more about programs available to adults. That includes welding, medical professions and more.
You’ll get a tour of the campus and learn about the cost.
The event starts at 6 p.m.
