Canfield, OH

Local technical school hosting career fair

By Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- MCCTC is hosting a campus preview event Thursday night.

They want people to learn more about programs available to adults. That includes welding, medical professions and more.

2 facing charges after found loading up at empty house

You’ll get a tour of the campus and learn about the cost.

The event starts at 6 p.m.

