Yakima, WA

It’s a Big Problem In Yakima And Growing in The State

By Lance Tormey
 3 days ago
Every year in the city of Yakima police see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles stolen. Vehicle theft is a big problem all around the state. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs is out with a new report that shows vehicle thefts have increased 99 percent for March...

