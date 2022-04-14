ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone confident in Italian economy amid joint offer with Benettons over Atlantia

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Blackstone said on Thursday it believed in the strength and in the opportunities offered by the Italian economy as the U.S. fund teamed up with the Benetton family to propose a 58 billion euro buyout offer on infrastructure group Atlantia.

“We believe in the strength of the Italian economy, and in the resilience, growth and new opportunities we see in the country’s future,” Andrea Valeri, the chairman of Blackstone Italy, said in a statement.

