A powwow tradition returned to Mount Pleasant this past weekend, bringing indigenous people from across the country together once again after a two-year hiatus. Central Michigan University’s Native American Programs (NAP) hosted its 33rd annual Celebrating Life Powwow on Saturday and Sunday at McGuirk Arena and John G. Kulhavi Events Center, as part of its relationship with the local Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe near Mount Pleasant.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 27 DAYS AGO