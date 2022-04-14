GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results Mar. 28, 2022-Apr. 10, 2022
The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
- Mar. 28: Club Charity Championship, first place A: Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A: David Hudson and Bob Schuler; first place B: David Hudson and Bob Schuler; second place A: Delores Schuler and Lonnie Yee; first place C: David Hudson and Bob Schuler.
- Apr. 1: Club Championship, first place A: Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place A: Scott Vaughan and Juanice Welsh; third place A: Jim Hawkins and Sarah Wright; first place B: Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place B: Scott Vaughan and Juanice Welsh.
- Apr. 2: Club Championship, first place A: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee; second place A: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; third place A: Linda Buzan and Travis Woodward; first place B: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee; second place B: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; first place C: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee.
- Apr. 9: Club Charity Championship, first place A: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; second place A: David Hudson and Scott Vaughan; first place B: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; second place B: David Hudson and Scott Vaughan.
The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Midland:
- Mar. 29: Club Charity Championship afternoon game, first place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Travis Woodward; second place A: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans; third place A: Bill Brooks and Sandy Hill; first place B: Marlene Blumentritt and Travis Woodward; second place B: Bill Brooks and Sandy Hill; third place B: Paula Baggett and Dale Linton; first place C: Bill Brooks and Sandy Hill. Club Charity Championship evening game, first place A: Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A tied: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright; second place A tied: Em Carnett and Robin Hughes; first place B tied: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright; first place B tied: Em Carnett and Robin Hughes; first place C: Em Carnett and Robin Hughes; second place C: Georgia Temple and Mary Truex.
- Mar. 30: Club Charity Championship, first place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry; second place A: Paula Bayley and Scott Vaughan; first place B: Paula Bayley and Scott Vaughan; second place B: Kay Sewell and Travis Woodward; first place C: Kay Sewell and Travis Woodward.
- Mar. 31: Club Charity Championship, first place A: Mary Burkholder and Belle Harris; second place A: Flo Curry and Travis Woodward; third place A: Ann Servatius and Kay Sewell; fourth place A tied: Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; fourth place A tied: Bill Brooks and Georgia Temple; first place B: Mary Burkholder and Belle Harris; second place B: Bill Brooks and Georgia Temple; third place B: Paula Baggett and Paul Newbury; fourth place B: John Marlow and Joan Rice; first place C: John Marlow and Joan Rice; second place C: Dorothy Baird and Dorothy Blair.
- Apr. 1: Club Championship, first place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry; second place A: Paula Baggett and Travis Woodward; third place A: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans; first place B: Paula Baggett and Travis Woodward; second place B: Sandy Hill and Bonnie Hubbard.
- Apr. 3: Club Charity Championship; first place A: Flo Curry and Scott Vaughan; second place A: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans; third place A: Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius; fourth place A: Mary Truex and Lonnie Yee; first place B: Mary Truex and Lonnie Yee; second place B: Marlene Blumentritt and Bonnie Hubbard.
- Apr. 5: Club Charity Championship afternoon Game, first place A tied: Kay Arrell and Travis Woodward; first place A tied: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans; second place A: Jimmie Jenson and Dale Linton; first place B: Kay Arrell and Travis Woodward; second place B: Jimmie Jenson and Dale Linton; first place C: Jimmie Jenson and Dale Linton; second place C: Bill Brooks and Sandy Hill. Club Charity Championship evening game, first place A: Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A: Georgia Temple and Mary Truex; third place A: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright; first place B: Georgia Temple and Mary Truex; second place B: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright; first place C: Georgia Temple and Mary Truex; second place C: Dale Linton and Nancy Ward.
- Apr. 6: Club Charity Championship, first place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry; second place A: Scott Vaughan and Mary Truex; first place B: Scott Vaughan and Mary Truex; second place B: Sandy Hill and Juanice Welsh.
- Apr. 7: Club Charity Championship, first place A: Ann Servatius and Kay Sewell; second place A: Scott Vaughan and Sarah Wright; third place A tied: Sandy Hill and Juanice Welsh; third place A tied: Robin Hughes and Marty Massie; first place B tied: Sandy Hill and Juanice Welsh; first place B tied: Robin Hughes and Marty Massie; second place B: Dale Linton and Lonnie Yee; first place C tied: Sandy Hill and Juanice Welsh; first place C tied: Robin Hughes and Marty Massie.
- Apr. 8: Club Charity Championship, first place A: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans; second place A: Linda Buzan and Lonnie Yee; third place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry; first place B: Linda Buzan and Lonnie Yee; second place B: Juanice Welsh and Travis Woodward.
- Apr. 10: Club Charity Championship; first place A: Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius; second place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry; third place A: Paula Baggett and Kiki Powers; fourth place A: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans; first place B: Paula Baggett and Kiki Powers; second place B: Linda Buzan and Dale Linton.
