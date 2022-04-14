GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results Mar. 28, 2022-Apr. 10, 2022

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:

Mar. 28: Club Charity Championship, first place A: Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A: David Hudson and Bob Schuler; first place B: David Hudson and Bob Schuler; second place A: Delores Schuler and Lonnie Yee; first place C: David Hudson and Bob Schuler.

Club Charity Championship, first place A: Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A: David Hudson and Bob Schuler; first place B: David Hudson and Bob Schuler; second place A: Delores Schuler and Lonnie Yee; first place C: David Hudson and Bob Schuler. Apr. 1: Club Championship, first place A: Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place A: Scott Vaughan and Juanice Welsh; third place A: Jim Hawkins and Sarah Wright; first place B: Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place B: Scott Vaughan and Juanice Welsh.

Club Championship, first place A: Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place A: Scott Vaughan and Juanice Welsh; third place A: Jim Hawkins and Sarah Wright; first place B: Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place B: Scott Vaughan and Juanice Welsh. Apr. 2: Club Championship, first place A: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee; second place A: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; third place A: Linda Buzan and Travis Woodward; first place B: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee; second place B: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; first place C: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee.

Club Championship, first place A: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee; second place A: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; third place A: Linda Buzan and Travis Woodward; first place B: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee; second place B: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; first place C: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee. Apr. 9: Club Charity Championship, first place A: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; second place A: David Hudson and Scott Vaughan; first place B: Gloria Jackson and Marilyn Matthews; second place B: David Hudson and Scott Vaughan.

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Midland: