ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Rich Stanek Involved in Traffic Crash in Buffalo Tuesday Evening

By Tim Matthews
krwc1360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Hennepin County Sheriff and current GOP candidate for governor, Rich Stanek was injured in a traffic crash in Buffalo late Tuesday evening following a campaign event. The State Patrol reports that...

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Robbinsdale, MN
City
Clearwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Buffalo, MN
Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

3 dead in overnight crash west of Wausau

Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.
WAUSAU, WI
US News and World Report

Former Gubernatorial Candidate's Homes Searched by Police

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police have executed search warrants at two homes belonging to former independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler. Tax records indicate homes that were searched on Wednesday were owned by Eliot Cutler and his wife. No charges were filed. A state police spokesperson confirmed that...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Traffic Crash#Hennepin County Sheriff#The State Patrol#The Buffalo Police#State Troopers
The Independent

Nine injured at South Carolina club in second mass shooting in the state in two days

Nine people have been injured in a shooting at a club in South Carolina on Sunday morning, according to reports.State officials told The Associated Press that it was investigating the incident and that nobody had so far been killed.It comes just one day after 14 people were injured in a mass shooting at a mall in the state, with nine shot and five more hurt in the panic as shoppers fled the violence.This story is breaking and will be updated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested at Milton park for choking a woman

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after choking a woman at the April Dawn Park in Milton. The Milton Police Department says on Thursday, Timothy Townsend choked a woman after a fight at the park. He then fled the scene. Townsend was arrested and is being charged with Strangulation, Domestic Assault and Battery […]
MILTON, WV
CBS Minnesota

Amirah Strong, 18, Killed In Steele County Crash

CLINTON FALLS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — An 18-year-old St. Paul woman died in a crash in Steele County early Sunday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just after 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Clinton Falls Township. The state patrol said Amirah Strong’s Chevrolet Malibu drifted off the road, and when she tried to correct course, she lost control and rolled in the ditch. Strong died at the scene. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt. No one else was involved in the crash, according to the state patrol.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy