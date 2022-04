Mimi Faust believed her issues with Ty Young stemmed from her past with Stevie J. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has been open about her failed relationships. In fact, during the first season, her relationship with Stevie J. was a hot topic. At the time, Stevie was messing around with Mimi and Joseline Hernandez at the same time. Stevie was just supposed to be Joseline’s manager and music producer. Mimi didn’t learn about the extent of their relationship until they started doing the show. So it was a very hurtful situation for her to be in. After such a disastrous romance with Stevie J., co-parenting was also challenging for them. So Mimi’s past with Stevie became a hurdle for the relationships she had after him.

