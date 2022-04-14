PASSION PLAY: Students proud of Easter production

Local News

In celebration of Holy Week, middle school students from St. Mary’s Central Catholic put on a play of the story of Jesus Wednesday afternoon in the school’s gym.

The production was called “The Passion Play” depicting the life of Jesus including his trial, suffering and death. The performance included singing in between each scene.

This year’s play was the first to be put on by the middle school students at St. Mary’s Central Catholic. St. Mary’s Central Catholic Music Teacher Elaine Randolph directed the music while Adel Cortez and Larry Cortez also helped directing the play.

“We’ve always done it out our church at St. Joseph’s but Elaine wanted her music class to do the same play that we’ve done before,” Adel Cortez said. “It’s beautiful. I think it’s really beautiful. They brought it to life and they did an awesome job. This is the first time that we’ve done this with all middle schoolers.”

Pontius Pilot, portrayed by Mario Evan Rubio, 13, left, speaks to Jesus, portrayed by Andrew Randolph, 13, center right, as they act out a scene in their school’s production of the Passion Play Wednesday afternoon at St. Mary’s Central Catholic School. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Putting on a show for the first time can present its share of obstacles. For this production, one of the tough parts was getting the students all together to rehearse. “The challenges were that it was new to them so it was hard getting them all together and that was a challenge,” Cortez said. “They came together and Elaine had to work it out with the teachers and letting the students come together.”

Cortez was glad to have the opportunity to put on this play.

“It’s that time and it’s so beautiful and every opportunity that we get to tell the story of Jesus and bring the gospel to life, we should just take it and open the door for a great opportunity,” Cortez said.

Playing the role of Jesus was eighth grader Andrew Randolph. “I like playing Jesus,” Randolph said. “It was hard to learn all the lines and the songs but I love serving the lord and doing what he asks me.”

He also enjoyed putting the show on with his classmates. “I loved the music and how it brought us closer together and how it was fun for everyone,” Randolph said.

The students had been working on the play before Lent had even started, beginning practice in early February.

Middle school students act out a scene during a production of the Passion Play Wednesday afternoon at St. Mary’s Central Catholic School. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

“It’s an amazing play,” eighth grader Mario Evan Rubio who played the role of Pontius Pilot. “It took all of us to make it come together and a lot of learning lots of lines.”

Playing the role of Mary, Jesus’ mother, was eighth grader Adalyn Tenton. “Other schools don’t do stuff like this,” Denton said. “I love how our school is different and we do stuff like this. We made heaven and earth happy and I’m proud that we did that today.”

Tenton talked about how much of a success the play turned out to be.

“I love how beautiful the story is,” Tenton said. “I think everyone did great in the play. They did all of their roles perfectly. I think we’re honoring Jesus in many special ways.”