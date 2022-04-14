ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

PASSION PLAY: Students proud of Easter production

By Michael Bauer
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDd5E_0f93nTYQ00
Local News

In celebration of Holy Week, middle school students from St. Mary’s Central Catholic put on a play of the story of Jesus Wednesday afternoon in the school’s gym.

The production was called “The Passion Play” depicting the life of Jesus including his trial, suffering and death. The performance included singing in between each scene.

This year’s play was the first to be put on by the middle school students at St. Mary’s Central Catholic. St. Mary’s Central Catholic Music Teacher Elaine Randolph directed the music while Adel Cortez and Larry Cortez also helped directing the play.

“We’ve always done it out our church at St. Joseph’s but Elaine wanted her music class to do the same play that we’ve done before,” Adel Cortez said. “It’s beautiful. I think it’s really beautiful. They brought it to life and they did an awesome job. This is the first time that we’ve done this with all middle schoolers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdrZy_0f93nTYQ00
Pontius Pilot, portrayed by Mario Evan Rubio, 13, left, speaks to Jesus, portrayed by Andrew Randolph, 13, center right, as they act out a scene in their school’s production of the Passion Play Wednesday afternoon at St. Mary’s Central Catholic School. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Putting on a show for the first time can present its share of obstacles. For this production, one of the tough parts was getting the students all together to rehearse. “The challenges were that it was new to them so it was hard getting them all together and that was a challenge,” Cortez said. “They came together and Elaine had to work it out with the teachers and letting the students come together.”

Cortez was glad to have the opportunity to put on this play.

“It’s that time and it’s so beautiful and every opportunity that we get to tell the story of Jesus and bring the gospel to life, we should just take it and open the door for a great opportunity,” Cortez said.

Playing the role of Jesus was eighth grader Andrew Randolph. “I like playing Jesus,” Randolph said. “It was hard to learn all the lines and the songs but I love serving the lord and doing what he asks me.”

He also enjoyed putting the show on with his classmates. “I loved the music and how it brought us closer together and how it was fun for everyone,” Randolph said.

The students had been working on the play before Lent had even started, beginning practice in early February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SUHa_0f93nTYQ00
Middle school students act out a scene during a production of the Passion Play Wednesday afternoon at St. Mary’s Central Catholic School. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

“It’s an amazing play,” eighth grader Mario Evan Rubio who played the role of Pontius Pilot. “It took all of us to make it come together and a lot of learning lots of lines.”

Playing the role of Mary, Jesus’ mother, was eighth grader Adalyn Tenton. “Other schools don’t do stuff like this,” Denton said. “I love how our school is different and we do stuff like this. We made heaven and earth happy and I’m proud that we did that today.”

Tenton talked about how much of a success the play turned out to be.

“I love how beautiful the story is,” Tenton said. “I think everyone did great in the play. They did all of their roles perfectly. I think we’re honoring Jesus in many special ways.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Uvalde Leader-News

Christ was sacrificed as our Passover lamb

1 Corinthians 5:7-9 Get rid of the old leaven that you may be a new unleavened batch, as you really are. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed. Therefore let us keep the feast. As we’ve entered lent season, let us commemorate the feast of Passover to remind us...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
St. Mary
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Passion Play#The Passion#Central Catholic Music
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
RELIGION
Parents Magazine

Why I'm Teaching My Kids To Be Spiritual Not Religious

While recently driving to school, my 13-year-old son out of nowhere asked, "Why don't we go to church anymore?" I thought for a moment and answered honestly: "Well, I'm not sure." At the start of the pandemic, attending weekly church services was not possible. And while we watched virtual services...
RELIGION
Neshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/Jeremiah 17:7-8

“Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose trust is the Lord. He is like a tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit.” — Jeremiah 17:7-8 (ESV)
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Niles Daily Star

LETTER: Student production shines light on issue students face

When I received the copy of the March 19th Dowagiac Daily News, the first article I read was the story by Ryan Yuenger concerning the Dowagiac High School Musical “Ranked,” which was being presented that weekend in the Dowagiac Middle School Auditorium. The story concerned a timely topic...
DOWAGIAC, MI
The Associated Press

For churches hit by disasters, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter’s promise of hope couldn’t be more timely.
COLORADO STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mark Wilson column: Pagan or Christian eternity?

Next Friday (April 22), over a billion people around the world will commemorate Earth Day. It is the third most widely celebrated secular holiday after New Year's and International Workers’ Days. Should churches also join (or lead) in promoting reverent care for God’s wondrous creation? A surprising reason that...
RELIGION
The Decatur Daily

Calvary Assembly’s Easter production to return

For the first time in five years, Calvary Assembly’s tradition of staging “Whip, Hammer & Cross” will return. The stage production of the Holy Week story — complete with hundreds of cast members and live animals — depicts Jesus’ triumphant entry on Palm Sunday, the whipping of his back, the nailing of his hands and feet to the cross and the resurrection.
TANNER, AL
Bay News 9

A+ Teacher passionate about sharing music with students

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Take one step inside Jeremy Blackwell's Jazz band class and you'll see his passion on full display as well as the dedication and motivation of his students. They are driven. Blackwell is the Director of Bands at Atlantic High School in Port Orange and smiles...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero passionate about education and her students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The East High School Assistant Principal has many accomplishments when it comes to Youngstown City Schools. She has been an educator, a principal, and a mentor for many here in the Valley. For over 40 years, Henrietta Williams has worked with students and families in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
379
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy