Indiana State

Extra Money Coming To Hoosier Taxpayers

By Nicolas Raymond
hot96.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Hoosiers should expect a $125 refund in the coming weeks. The...

hot96.com

95.3 MNC

Extra money from Indiana’s newly-enacted tax cut can be expected in July

You’ll begin to see extra money from Indiana’s newly-enacted tax cut in July. The typical household will save 35 dollars this year from the repeal of a tax on utility bills. That savings will more than triple next year to 114 dollars, when the repeal is in effect for the full year, and the first phase of an income tax cut kicks in.
Big Country News

Democrat Race for Idaho Governor Takes Unexpected Twist

BOISE — With only an unassuming teacher from Marsing on the ballot and the presumed front-runner who’s been campaigning for months relegated to write-in status — and joined there by a North Idaho disruptor described as an “antisemitic troll” — the Idaho Democratic Party is in an odd spot in this year’s race for governor.
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
