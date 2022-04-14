ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Linebacker

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with linebackers. This is one of the deepest positions in the 2022 draft, but the caliber of the top linebackers doesn’t match last year’s class. There could be a few Day 3 gems the Dolphins could select with either their late third-round pick or their fourth-round selection to develop for the future.

Utah’s Devin Lloyd

Lloyd, who produced 165 sacks and five interceptions during his four college seasons, is a pure playmaker who can do everything asked of a linebacker in today’s pro game. He can defend the run, rush the passer and drop back into coverage. His football intellect and versatility should ensure he’s taken in the first round.

Georgia’s Nakobe Dean

Despite being a tad undersized (6-foot, 225 pounds), Dean was the heart of the Georgia defense. He’s a rangy playmaker who fires into gaps and strikes defenders. The only concerns about his game center on his size and the possibility that he might be forced to run around blocks in the NFL.

Georgia’s Channing Tindall

While Tindall was a role player for the Bulldogs elite defense, he’s flashed playmaking ability and traits that indicate he’s an athletic mover who could become a sideline-to-sideline defender. The only knock on Tindall is that he seems hesitant when dropping into zones. But he can be a core special teams player who brings value to the third phase of the game.

Alabama’s Christian Harris

Harris is a true three-down linebacker with loose hips, speed and athleticism needed to cover in space. His quickness and speed allow him to beat blockers, but he also has the size (6-2, 230) needed work in traffic. However, offenses seemed to target him in coverage in college and that could become an issue in the NFL.

LSU’s Damone Clark

Clark is a large (6-3, 245) well proportioned linebacker whose length and speed help him in coverage. He has an aggressive temperament, and his effort is never lacking. While he was highly productive (135 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception) in his final season at LSU there’s still room for growth and improvement.

Best of the rest

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto, who produced 18.5 sacks, and would make an outstanding outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme. Georgia’s Quay Walker has the makeup of a starting strong side linebacker or outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. Wyoming’s Chad Muma is a tackling machine who could play all three linebacker positions in the NFL. And Penn State’s Brandon Smith and Zakoby McClain are fluid athletes who might become multi-year starters.

Class grade: C+

Linebacker has gradually become the defensive position that gets undervalued, much like running back on offense. Only a handful of linebackers are expected to be taken in the first two days of the draft, but nearly a dozen have the talent to eventually become NFL starters in a year or two if they are put in the right scheme. This comes down to each team’s personal taste, and their evaluation skills. But don’t be surprised if the next Darius Leonard, a three-time Pro Bowler who was a second-round pick by the Colts, is in this class.

Teams in need

The Giants, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Titans, Broncos and Chargers all need linebacker help immediately, they should fortify their units with players who could become starters in year one or two. Linebacker might be the position with the most rookies on NFL rosters come September. Problem is, they won’t be priority picks in the early rounds.

Dolphins’ focus

Elandon Roberts’ career history indicates he’s a two-down linebacker considering he’s struggled in pass coverage, and Jerome Baker thrived playing outside linebacker last season. If Baker remains in the same role he played the second half of last season, the Dolphins need to find an inside linebacker who has good run-game instincts and pass coverage skills. At the moment, Duke Riley and Brennan Scarlett would be part-time starters so it would be ideal for the Dolphins to add some competition.

