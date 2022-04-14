ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News said an account on Truth Social bearing its name is unauthorized, days after the site's CEO welcomed the conservative news outlet

By Tom Porter
 3 days ago

A phone displaying Donald Trump's Truth Social app in the Apple App Store.

Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Truth Social's CEO Devin Nunes welcomed Fox News to the platform Wednesday.
  • But Fox News told Insider it had no presence the platform.
  • The rollout of Trump's social media site has been marred by technical issues.

Fox News has denied having a presence on Truth Social, Donald Trump's new social media site, soon after its CEO welcomed the right-wing news site to the platform, Axios reported.

On Wednesday Devin Nunes, the former congressman who is heading Trump's new social media platform, welcomed Fox News to the site.

"Great to have RSS feed for @FoxNews now LIVE here on TRUTH! This adds to @OAN and @NewsMax," said Nunes in a message posted on the platform which Insider has reviewed.

Earlier, an account bearing the conservative news organization's brand and a verification tag appeared on the platform.

But there was a problem, with Fox News denying in a statement to Axios it had an account on the site.

"We aren't on Truth Social," a spokesperson told the outlet.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to Insider the network is not on the platform.

Insider contacted Fox News for comment, but did not immediately receive a reply early Thursday morning.

According to Axios, accounts bearing the names of several other brands, including NASCAR and NASA, are present on the site, but on closer inspection have disclaimers saying they are bot accounts which aggregate content from those sources and have no affiliation with the companies.

The Fox News account has no such declaration.

Trump posted his first message on the site back in February, but its full launch was delayed amid technical problems.

Viva Satire!!
3d ago

Trump TRUTH Social: Fake Accounts to go along with the Fake News!

