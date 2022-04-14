Another Publix rebuild: Coral Springs store shutting down for a year for major shopping center renovation

Regular patrons of a popular Publix supermarket in Coral Springs will have to travel a bit farther over the next year if they want the pleasure of shopping at Florida’s dominant grocery chain.

The Publix location in the Ramblewood Square at the corner of Ramblewood and North University drives is scheduled to close for a year at 5 p.m. on May 7, the company said Wednesday, for the latest in a series of store rebuilds in northwest Broward County.

While it’s closed, the 33-year-old building will be demolished and a new one will be built in its place, according to development plans approved by the city.

The supermarket and its pharmacy are expected to reopen in May 2023, said Tim Daher, construction manager for Kitson & Partners, the property owner. J Raymond Construction Corp., headquartered in the Orlando area, is the general contractor.

When completed, the new building will house both a larger Publix and a new Ross Dress for Less store. The new Publix will be about 54,000 square feet, while the current store is about 48,000 square feet, Daher said.

The new building will face west. The existing Publix sits at an angle, facing southwest. Also, the parking lot will feature 90-degree turn-in spaces rather than the current 60-degree angle configuration.

The northern wing of the complex, currently housing several retail stores including Vito’s Pizza and a T-Mobile store, will remain in place and get a 15,000 square-foot extension, Daher said.

A UPS Store and Ascot check cashing store that will also be displaced by the renovation will relocate within the center, Daher said.

Two new outbuildings will also be built during the renovation. They will be occupied by Starbucks, Aspen Dental and Coolgreens, a healthy lifestyle eatery that opened its first South Florida location in Delray Beach in November.

None of the store’s employees will be laid off during the hiatus, said Lindsey Wallace, Publix’ media relations manager. “We are proud that in our over 90-year history we have never had to layoff associates due to store closings or remodels,” Wallace said by email. “Associates are relocated to a nearby store.”

Displaced shoppers will be able to choose from an array of Publix stores in the immediate area.

The nearest, featuring a pharmacy and standalone liquor store, is about 1.4 miles north, at the corner of North University Drive and Royal Palm Boulevard.

The Ramblewood Square renovation will be the second of three major rebuilding projects for Publix in the northwest Broward County area. The grocery store chain, headquartered in Lakeland, operates eight Publix stores in Coral Springs and numerous more in neighboring communities.

In January, Publix reopened after a rebuild of its longtime location in Riverside Square at Wiles Road and Riverside Drive in Coral Springs. More square footage enabled numerous product enhancements and design upgrades compared to the old building.

In Margate, city planning officials are reviewing site plans submitted by Publix that would require teardown of a 1979-vintage store at Palm Lakes Plaza at the corner of West Atlantic Avenue and Rock Island Road.

Publix, which owns that shopping center, would add a pharmacy and standalone liquor store and increase the store’s footprint from roughly 40,000 square feet to 51,000 square feet.

Publix employs more than 225,000 associates and currently operates over 1,200 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com .