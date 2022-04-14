ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Another Publix rebuild: Coral Springs store shutting down for a year for major shopping center renovation

By Ron Hurtibise, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Regular patrons of a popular Publix supermarket in Coral Springs will have to travel a bit farther over the next year if they want the pleasure of shopping at Florida’s dominant grocery chain.

The Publix location in the Ramblewood Square at the corner of Ramblewood and North University drives is scheduled to close for a year at 5 p.m. on May 7, the company said Wednesday, for the latest in a series of store rebuilds in northwest Broward County.

While it’s closed, the 33-year-old building will be demolished and a new one will be built in its place, according to development plans approved by the city.

The supermarket and its pharmacy are expected to reopen in May 2023, said Tim Daher, construction manager for Kitson & Partners, the property owner. J Raymond Construction Corp., headquartered in the Orlando area, is the general contractor.

When completed, the new building will house both a larger Publix and a new Ross Dress for Less store. The new Publix will be about 54,000 square feet, while the current store is about 48,000 square feet, Daher said.

The new building will face west. The existing Publix sits at an angle, facing southwest. Also, the parking lot will feature 90-degree turn-in spaces rather than the current 60-degree angle configuration.

The northern wing of the complex, currently housing several retail stores including Vito’s Pizza and a T-Mobile store, will remain in place and get a 15,000 square-foot extension, Daher said.

A UPS Store and Ascot check cashing store that will also be displaced by the renovation will relocate within the center, Daher said.

Two new outbuildings will also be built during the renovation. They will be occupied by Starbucks, Aspen Dental and Coolgreens, a healthy lifestyle eatery that opened its first South Florida location in Delray Beach in November.

None of the store’s employees will be laid off during the hiatus, said Lindsey Wallace, Publix’ media relations manager. “We are proud that in our over 90-year history we have never had to layoff associates due to store closings or remodels,” Wallace said by email. “Associates are relocated to a nearby store.”

Displaced shoppers will be able to choose from an array of Publix stores in the immediate area.

The nearest, featuring a pharmacy and standalone liquor store, is about 1.4 miles north, at the corner of North University Drive and Royal Palm Boulevard.

The Ramblewood Square renovation will be the second of three major rebuilding projects for Publix in the northwest Broward County area. The grocery store chain, headquartered in Lakeland, operates eight Publix stores in Coral Springs and numerous more in neighboring communities.

In January, Publix reopened after a rebuild of its longtime location in Riverside Square at Wiles Road and Riverside Drive in Coral Springs. More square footage enabled numerous product enhancements and design upgrades compared to the old building.

In Margate, city planning officials are reviewing site plans submitted by Publix that would require teardown of a 1979-vintage store at Palm Lakes Plaza at the corner of West Atlantic Avenue and Rock Island Road.

Publix, which owns that shopping center, would add a pharmacy and standalone liquor store and increase the store’s footprint from roughly 40,000 square feet to 51,000 square feet.

Publix employs more than 225,000 associates and currently operates over 1,200 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent urine, ‘flies landing on green scallions’ force three South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

A dead rodent near the water heater and 118 live flies infesting the kitchen and bar areas convinced state inspectors to shut down a trio of South Florida restaurants last week. The eateries sent to the time-out corner were Nature’s Way Cafe in Lake Worth, Kay Rico Coffee in Hollywood and Nikos Greek Kouzina in Tequesta. The South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights restaurant inspections in ...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tampa investor buys Normandy land for Publix center

Wagner Property Group bought 19.4 acres in West Jacksonville to develop a Publix Super Markets Inc.-anchored shopping center at northwest Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road. The center is called Plaza at Normandy. The Franklin Street real estate firm represents the retail space for lease and the two outparcels for ground lease or build-to-suit.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Miami

What's Open, Closed on Easter in South Florida

Whether you're heading to a church service or an egg hunt, Easter is a holiday to celebrate with family and friends. Some businesses in South Florida will be closed on Sunday to observe the Passover holiday. Here is a list of businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties that will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Delray Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Broward County, FL
Food & Drinks
Coral Springs, FL
Lifestyle
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Margate, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Business
County
Broward County, FL
State
Georgia State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Still mad about Chick-fil-A traffic jam? Fix coming soon, Fort Lauderdale says

Hungry fans of Chick-fil-A, home of the Original Chicken Sandwich with two pickles on a toasted butter bun, are still flocking to their favorite lunch hangout on Federal Highway, and ruffling feathers as they block the road. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis griped last year about the traffic jam on Federal Highway caused by cars lining up in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A at 2650 North ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Food Drink#North University#Kitson Partners#Pizza
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

State Took Action On Kristina Bradshaw’s License In 2021. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kristina Bradshaw is the latest holder of a real estate license to be charged with DUI in Boca Raton this week. Bradshaw, whose real estate license is actually listed as […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Action News Jax

Child survives shark bite at south Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A child, described as an adolescent by emergency responders, is expected to be fine after a shark bit him in the ocean. In a post on Twitter, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said they responded after a child was bitten by a shark. The adolescent told rescuers he “saw a small shark dart towards him as he stood in shallow water.” The shark bit his right foot near his big toe before swimming away.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV

Florida woman gets 12+ years prison for 'child modeling'

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman described as a bookkeeper for international “child modeling” websites that sexually exploited young Eastern European children has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Wednesday that 41-year-old Tatiana Power...
WESTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association Sued

“Active Adult” Community Unsafe, According To Lawsuit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:40 p.m: Mr. Blutig reached out to let us know that while his attorneys used the address of the clubhouse in the lawsuit, he actually fell on tree roots that had pushed through the sidewalk. He tore his rotator cuff which, at […] The article Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association Sued appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy