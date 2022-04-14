ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles over stability control issue

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kk5na_0f93mjpn00

Toyota is recalling nearly 460,000 vehicles to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

The software error can keep the vehicle stability control system from automatically turning on the next time the car is started, the company said.

The system uses a computer to individually brake wheels to help drivers control the vehicle in certain conditions.

The recall covers vehicles from 2020 to 2022 model years including the Toyota brand’s Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the affected software free of charge to customers, Toyota said. Owners will be notified by the middle of June, the company added.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

General Motors recalls thousands of SUVs over headlight issue

March 22 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling thousands of small SUVs manufactured over close to an eight-year period, over issues with their headlights, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall applies the 2010 to 2017 model years of its GMC Terrain vehicles, documents...
CARS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Which Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled?

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kendall Heiman, like most new car owners, took a picture with her brand new 2021 Atlas Cross Sport Volkswagen she got in May 2021. “We needed an all-wheel drive vehicle and we had some, so it rose to the top of our list,” Heiman said. Only 8 months into owning it, she […]
CARS
Reuters

GM recalls 740,000 U.S. SUVs over headlight glare issue

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Tuesday it will recall 740,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles to address a headlight glare problems after U.S. regulators rejected its request to avoid calling them back. Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied GM's 2019 petition to...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2016-2017 Ford Expedition Recalled Over Brake Master Cylinder Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2016-2017 Ford Expedition models equipped with Ford’s 3.5L EcoBoost V6 due to a brake master cylinder issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, a seal in the rear of the brake master cylinder may become compromised, allowing brake fluid to leak into the brake booster.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Venza#Vehicles#Control System#The Recall#Rav4 Hybrid#Rav4 Prime#Highlander Hybrid#Nx350h#Nx450h#Lexus
Benzinga

Aurora Unveils Test Fleet Of Autonomous Toyota Sienna Vehicles

Aurora Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) has unveiled the test fleet of its autonomous custom-designed Toyota Sienna vehicles. Aurora has worked with Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America's engineering team over the last year to refine requirements to prepare this vehicle model platform to integrate with the Aurora Driver.
CARS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Recall alert: 947 Teslas recalled for rearview camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced another recall involving Tesla vehicles. Tesla is recalling 947 vehicles because the rearview image could be delayed when the driver tries to back up, Reuters reported. The recall affects some 2018 to 2019 Model S, Model X and 2017 to 2020 Model...
CARS
Autoweek.com

GMC Recalls 2022 Hummer EVs over Tail Light Issue

GMC is actively recalling the newly launched Hummer EV because of a possible tail light failure. Software in the tail light assembly could prevent it from functioning as intended. Owners will be notified on April 25 and will take their new Hummer EV to their dealer who will inspect tail...
CARS
WBIR

Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tens of millions of vehicles are recalled and taken off the roads every year according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active recalls, and they don’t have to tell you. News4 Investigates...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Puyallup on Saturday evening. At approximately 9:37 p.m., Puyallup Police Department officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle collision in the 2500 block of South Meridian. Officers were advised that one of the vehicles was on fire, possibly...
PUYALLUP, WA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
60K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy