Kids experience higher immunity levels after receiving Pfizer booster

By Scripps National
 3 days ago
Pfizer announced Thursday that a third shot of its COVID-19 vaccine raised omicron-fighting antibody by 36 times in children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer/BioNTech plans to request emergency use authorization from the FDA for a booster vaccine for this age group in the coming days.

The study looked at 140 children between 5 and 11 years old.

The children were administered a 10-microgram dose of the booster shot six months after their second dose.

That’s a smaller dose than what is administered to adults, which is 30 micrograms.

Omicron-fighting antibodies increased 36-fold from the levels recorded after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Antibodies levels against the original coronavirus strain increased 6-fold with the booster shot.

Scientists outside of Pfizer/BioNTech have not yet reviewed the new data.

The CDC has said that the spread of the omicron variant has led to a record number of COVID-19 cases in children, compared to other variants.

However, fewer than one-third of children in this age group have received two full of a COVID vaccine, according to CDC data.

#Booster#Cdc#Antibody#Pfizer Biontech#Omicron#Covid
MedicalXpress

Genetic variation common among Black individuals is associated with higher risk of heart failure and death

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association led by researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine found that being a carrier of a genetic variation known as Val122Ile in the transthyretin, or TTR gene, was significantly associated with an increased risk of heart failure and death. Research shows that this Val122Ile variation is more commonly seen among individuals of African ancestry.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
