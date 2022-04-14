20 Fire Departments Battle Fire at Syosset Townhomes

Three Long Island residents suffered smoke inhalation after a fire ripped through a condominium complex. The blaze broke out in Syosset at 212 Summit Way, around 10:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, said the Nassau County Police. Responding officers discovered an active structure fire in multiple attached units. At least seven...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire Tuesday on Leon Street. Dispatchers say the call came in just before 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. There was a report on an explosion but crews say the sound was from the house catching fire. According...
The Bristol Fire Department has responded to a structure fire at 448 Farmington Ave., also known as Route 6. Officials said there would be traffic in the area and they're urging people to seek an alternative route. People are also advised to avoid Route 6 west of Jerome Avenue and...
Police are continuing their search for the suspect who fatally shot a Northwell Health employee in a parking garage in New Hyde Park. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday on Marcus Avenue in a parking garage that is used by Northwell Health and other offices in the same building.
A Suffolk County man could spend nearly a century in prison for allegedly raping and robbing a woman at a Woodbury hotel. Police say it happened in April 2021 when Isaiah Giles demanded money and jewelry from the victim. When the woman refused, the 26-year-old allegedly strangled the woman, raped...
A Hudson Valley woman who was hit in the head by a passing train while standing on a platform has died from her injuries. Putnam County resident, Hope Mantovi, age 23, of Mahopac was struck around 8:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19, in Woodlawn in the Bronx, said Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials.
A missing Long Island man has been found dead, authorities have announced. Trevor Verga, age 45, of Kings Park, last spoke to a family member on the phone at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, according to Suffolk County Police. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 2:15 p.m. that date.
Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.
A 3-year-old Hudson Valley boy hit by a garbage truck has died and his grandmother is in serious condition. The incident took place in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie around 1 p.m., Monday, April 11. The incident occurred on Stanley Street at the intersection with Mary Avenue when...
Danbury police continue to search for a missing food delivery driver whose car was found engulfed in flames just over the New York border. "We're quite concerned something may have happened to him," Det. Lt. Mark Williams told News 12. Carlos Reyes, 20, was last seen by his family the...
An investigation is underway after a woman was slashed by another woman on the D train in Coney Island March 16. Police say the 33-year-old victim was riding the train at 10:30 p.m. when she was approached by her attacker who pulled out a knife and slashed her on both sides of her face before running off.
An abandoned bar located on a barge in the Hudson River in Newburgh caught fire overnight. Fire officials tell News 12 the two-alarm fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. The bar, formerly known as Gully's, has been closed for several years. The cause of the fire has not been released...
A 23-year-old Bronx woman sitting in her parked car Tuesday night died of a shot to the head when gunfire erupted, police say, noting she was an innocent bystander. The victim, identified as Sally Ntim of Concourse, was parked at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street around 8:45 p.m. when someone started shooting. No information was available on the intended target or a possible suspect.
A 92-year-old Edgewater man was presumed drowned after a ferry captain found his walker, wallet and other belongings on a Hudson River pier just south of the George Washington Bridge. The New York Waterway captain summoned borough police after finding the resident’s items, which also included a jacket, gloves, a...
Police say a Queens man accused of burglarizing the Cedarhurst Department of Works Building has been arrested. Police arrested 32-year-old Ingmar Connell. Connell is also accused of stealing at least five cars from the Five Towns area of Nassau and removing power washing equipment from a car dealership. Detectives say...
The community is rallying to support the family of a 3-year-old boy and his grandmother killed in a Hudson Valley crash. The accident took place in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie around 1 p.m., Monday, April 11. The incident occurred on Stanley Street at the intersection with Mary...
A Bay Shore man is facing over 100 years behind bars for a crime spree that ended with him allegedly trying to kill two Nassau County police officers. Police say Jonathan Vazquez, 20, shot a man and stole money from a woman in February. Vazquez also allegedly led police on...
A Brooklyn man has been charged in connection to an assault that left five officers injured at Roosevelt Field Mall. Nassau County police say they approached Robert Reaves, 25, Monday evening when he was inside a vehicle determined to be stolen. They say he repeatedly struck a police car before...
A 25-year-old Long Island man is facing charges that he robbed multiple stores at gunpoint and murdered a man. Deshawn Martin, of Hempstead, was arraigned on Tuesday, April 5, on a 20-count indictment, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. Donnelly said Martin's charges include:. First-degree murder. Second-degree murder.
