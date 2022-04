Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Join Emerging Leaders at the Warming Center. United Way’s Emerging Leaders are looking for community members to join them at The Warming Center on Monday evenings (18th and 25th) and the last Saturday evening (30th) of April. Volunteer roles include kitchen staff, intake, scrub distribution, shower monitor, and floater. If you do not have time, but would like to support, consider donating a meal that serves 25. To get involved, contact Amber Kraft at akraft@unitedwaymc.org or 715-848-2927.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 12 MINUTES AGO