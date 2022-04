The cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Rent” perform a moving song entitled "Seasons of Love." I love that song. The lyrics begin with asking How do you measure a year in a life?, and finish with a simple request: Measure your life in love. What does that last part, Measure your life in love, really mean? Is this measurement something that all of us on this earth are supposed to be held accountable to? And, if so, what could this world look like if all of us pursued measuring our life in love? Wow…this is a deep thought process worth taking some time to unpack and spending some quality time pursuing a complete understanding so we can put it to use in our life.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO