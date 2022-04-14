ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

By Leo Sun
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopify and Alibaba were both crushed as investors retreated from higher-growth e-commerce stocks. Shopify’s long-term outlook still looks stable, but its valuations are still a bit too frothy for this tough market. Alibaba’s stock looks cheaper, but it faces a lot more long-term challenges than Shopify. You’re...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Rebounding consumerism is forcing retailers to restore their pre-pandemic levels of accessible inventory. There's a tier of mid-sized companies that aren't investable except through certain sorts of funds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for Decades

Ethereum's planned upgrades could revolutionize blockchain technology. Avalanche's unique coin-burning mechanism could help supercharge investor returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

Moderna shares have dropped since the start of the year -- even as profit and revenue soar. The company’s pipeline is strong and includes significant late-stage candidates. But one bit of data may have caused some disappointment recently. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Better E Commerce Stock#Motley Fool
CNBC

Blockchain Brawlers earns $357 million in one week, Ethereum merge delayed: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Worldwide Asset eXchange CEO William Quigley explains the Blockchain Brawlers game, and how its blockchain network differs from the one exploited in the $600 million Axie Infinity hack.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

Buying and holding high-quality stocks will reward you, whatever your background. Stocks like Nike, Dollar General, and Domino's Pizza could help you follow in his footsteps. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$4,200,000,000,000 Financial Giant Fidelity Investments Launches Metaverse and Crypto ETFs

Financial services behemoth Fidelity is venturing into the world of digital assets by announcing new crypto and metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In response to investor demand, Fidelity is launching two brand-new crypto-themed funds, the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) and the Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMEX), according to a company press release.
MARKETS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Transactions Spike As $1,046,164,730 in BTC Leaves Crypto Exchanges in Just 24 Hours

Bitcoin (BTC) whales are making moves as over $1 billion in BTC has flowed out from crypto exchange platforms over the last 24 hours. According to data from crypto insights firm Santiment, deep-pocketed BTC investors have been making over 4,000 transactions per day this week, each over at least $1 million, after hitting a low of around 2,300 transactions per day in early April.
MARKETS
Fortune

Robinhood’s crypto wallet just went live to 2 million users. But there’s a huge catch they need to know

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Digital stock trading platform Robinhood just released its crypto wallet to 2 million waitlisted users this week in a much-anticipated play that could have major implications for the emerging crypto sector. But it comes with some serious limitations.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Still Sees Bitcoin Heading to $1 Million

Renowned money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, remains one of bitcoin’s biggest evangelists. “We think bitcoin has just begun” Wood said in an interview on CNBC. Institutions are just starting to catch up to individuals in using bitcoin, she said. Wood called the world’s...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Shopify Stock Tanked on Monday

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Shopify ( SHOP 6.37%...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Passive income can mean different things to different...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Bitcoin could hit $100,000 within a year, crypto firm's CEO predicts

Bitcoin could hit $100,000 within a year, Antoni Trenchev, CEO of crypto lending firm Nexo, has predicted. He said that bitcoin could fall in tandem with traditional financial markets as the Federal Reserve unwinds its massive stimulus policy. But eventually, a "crash" in stocks could force to the Fed back into easing, he said.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy