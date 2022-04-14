ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish media hail Atletico Madrid as Koke criticises Man City ‘play-acting’

By Jack Naisbitt
The Independent
date 2022-04-14
 3 days ago

Leading Spanish newspapers have praised Atletico Madrid in the wake of a mass on-field confrontation between both sets of players and those on the two benches, in the 0-0 draw with Manchester City .

Among the melee, the former City defender Stefan Savic appeared to headbutt Raheem Sterling and pull Jack Grealish’s hair, with Felipe receiving a second yellow for his tackle on Phil Foden.

The general consensus amongst the Spanish football newspapers is that of praise for Atleti during last nights Champions League semi-final second leg.

National daily sport newspaper Marca led with the headline: “Heart without reward, Atletico Madrid tried until the end against a City that didn't create anything.”

It further suggested that the “Rojiblancos were better, but lacked a deserved goal”. Marca writer Carlos Fernandez pinned the blame on Pep Guardiola’s City for the brawl. “Manchester City were saved and they did it by completely going away the football they usually sell themselves on,” he wrote.

“They’ve been complaining about Atletico’s football for weeks in England and it turns out that the ones who ended up wasting time and taking off one of their most decisive players to put in a defensive midfielder were City.

“This match will always be won by Atletico.”

Fellow national sport newspaper Mundo Deportivo held similar views. Their morning headline read: “Close without reward: Atletico dominated the match against City but didn't score.”

Similarly, Diario AS, a newspaper focusing primarily on football, wrote: “A great Atletico were just a step away from forcing extra time against Manchester City.”

Meanwhile, Sport.es decided to start with Atletico midfielder Koke’s comment: "The City players fell to the ground and wasted time."

The 0-0 draw saw City progress 1-0 on aggregate, to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

