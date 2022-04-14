ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

What are NFTs?

By Maya Yagoda
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjPBK_0f93kh8l00

Non-Fungible Tokens, also known as NFTs , have taken the art and finance world by storm.

Tweets, GIFs, videos, and even a screenshot of an article have been “tokenised” and sold.

NFT artwork has been purchased for millions of dollars in established auction houses, such as Christie‘s and Sotheby‘s.

Since then, the art and finance world have jumped on NFT art as the next evolution of digital commerce, and there‘s been a flurry of artists tokenising their work to sell.

So what are these digital assets? How do they exist within the cryptofinance system? And can you really own a virtual artwork?

Independent TV‘s Decomplicated series explains NFTs.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Someone paid over $1M for an ‘empty’ piece of art

The title of this work should have been “Chump.”. Someone recently paid over $1 million for a piece of “empty” art. Artnet reports how the work in question is by French artist Yves Klein who, according to his Wikipedia page, “was a pioneer in the development of performance art, and is seen as an inspiration to and as a forerunner of minimal art, as well as pop art.”
VISUAL ART
Creative Bloq

The best NFT to buy

The best NFT to buy will be personal to everyone, whether it's an experimental video, photo or new artwork. In this feature we'll aim to pick some of the best new NFTs that we like, but keep in mind this isn't financial or investor advice. In our opinion the best NFTs to buy are ones that have a purpose and a cause, as well as being good artistically.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy